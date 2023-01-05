Targus has expanded its EcoSmart Collection which includes eco-friendly earth-conscious laptop bags, and other accessories at CES 2023. The company partners with Atmosic Technologies to provide various IoT solutions to end users.

The EcoSmart collection features two premium full-sized keyboards and an ergonomic, ambidextrous mouse. These products are arriving early in 2023.

The Keyboard and mouse

Definitely, power users will love the design and performance of the EcoSmart keyboard. More importantly, it is designed with advanced energy-harvesting solar technology and recycled materials. The photovoltaic cells are optimized to work perfectly to harvest lighting when users are indoors.

Targus’ keyboard design features a backlit 104-keypad and multi-device plug-and-play compatibility, providing superior functionality and a good typing experience. It should be in the hands of users as early as February 2023.

Targus ensures it uses plastic, and packaging items made from recycled materials. However, the tech accessories use ultra-low-power Bluetooth technology and this assures users of a reduction in power usage, translating to extended battery life.

Additional benefits include Targus DefenseGuard Antimicrobial Protection meant for creating a cleaner surface and protecting your device by preventing the spread of microorganisms.

In addition, there’s also the Ergonomic Ambidextrous EcoSmart Mouse uniquely designed. The user can lift the top and rotate it 180 degrees to convert it from a right to a left-handed mouse. That’s amazing.

The eco-friendly bags

As for eco-friendly backpacks and laptop bags, everyone can find what suits them when purchasing any of the bags. The bags are good for security issues that one may encounter at the airports.

Features include:

Quick access pockets

Air mesh back panels

Water bottle holders

Dedicated tablet and laptop computer compartments

Ergonomically-designed straps and handles

Visit Targus website to learn more about the features and price of the bags.

Targus explained in its press release that the reason for these tech accessories is to embody sustainability while providing superior ergonomic and user-friendly benefits significant to its customers today.