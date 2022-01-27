TCL is bringing the TCL 30 V 5G exclusively to Verizon for only $299.99. TCL’s latest budget handset will connect to sub-6GHz, mmWave 5G as well as Verizon’s new C-Band 5G. TCL had originally announced this device, as well as some others, at CES earlier in January.

The 30 V 5G will have a 60Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ display. It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and have 4GB of RAM. Storage clocks in at 128GB, but you can expand that with its support for up to 1TB MicroSD cards. The TCL 30 V 5G will ship with Android 11 and not the newest Android 12.

This device comes with a 4500mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging. This device has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 5MP super-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.