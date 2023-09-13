Earlier this year, TCL announced the TCL 40 series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. TCL 40 series is comprised of TCL 40X 5G, TCL 40 XE 5G, and TCL 40 XL. After five months, the TCL 40 X 5G is finally available on Amazon, starting at $199.

TCL’s 40 X affordable 5G smartphone comes with a decent set of features including a long-lasting battery life, MediaTek’s mid-range processor, bright display, and much more. Let’s delve into the details.

TCL 40 X 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core 5G processor coupled with Arm Mlai GPU, up to 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card. It runs on Android 13 out of the box.

The smartphone boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and improved screen responsiveness. The panel is equipped with TCL’s NXTVISION technology ensuring brilliant and crisp visuals.

It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. TCL claimed that the phone easily lasts a day on a single charge. For lenses, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.