TCL on Wednesday announced three new models as part of its 20 Series of handsets. The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 10L+, and TCL 10 join the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE which were introduced at CES 2021 a few months back.

The handsets will be sold unlocked to consumers and have been verified by Google as Android Enterprise Recommended devices for business use.

At the top of the list is the TCL 20 Pro 5G, which features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with the brand’s proprietary NXTVISION 2.0 technology for color accuracy, sharpness, and sharpness. So good is the screen, in fact, that DXOMark tested and rated it at 89, putting near the very top for what’s available in the market.

Other key specifications include a quad camera system for the rear which features a Sony IMX main sensor, ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors. Moreover, it houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, optical image stabilization, and backlight selfies.

Powered by Android 11, the TCL 20 Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 1TB external media.

Rounding things out are a 4500mAh battery with wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1 with Super Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G will be offered in Marine Blue and Moondust Gray in the UK, Italy, and Portugal starting this week where it will be priced €549 (~$650 USD). Other markets around the globe will also see the phone in the coming weeks.

The TCL 20 L and 20 L+ both run Android 11 and have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 6.67-inch displays at 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The 20 L comes with 4GB and 6GB memory options with 128GB expandable storage; the 20 L+ has a standard 6B RAM with 256GB by default.

As for cameras, the 20L has a four camera system with a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 20L + is a boosted to have a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The 20 L will be sold in Luna Blue and Ellipse Black for €229 (~$275 USD); the 20 L+ will be sold in Milky Way Gray and North Star Blue for €269 (~$320 USD). Both models will be sold in the UK, Italy, and Portugal with other markets picking the device up in the coming weeks. A TCL 20S, which is similar to the 20L+, will be exclusive to North America and arrive soon.