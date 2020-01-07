TCL trots out headphones, earbuds, and a sound bar for CES

TCL, a brand that many readers may only know for its TVs, is in Las Vegas to show off a few other cool things. This years sees the company stepping out from behind the curtain to reveal new smart phones as well as a handful of audio solutions.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Here’s a look at what’s in store now, and in the coming weeks.

SEE: TCL Communications unveils first 5G phone

ACTV200BT

First up is the ACTV200BT, a pair of headphones which feature heart rate sensing technology. Located in the tube of the right earpiece, they can give listeners real-time audio feedback on heart rate. This is perfect for those who might not have a smart watch with a sensor. Moreover, it’s an easy way to help get into a target zone for walking, running, and other activities.

Compatible with a range of third-party health and fitness apps, the ACTV200BT are IPX4 rated against sweat and water and will be offered in a couple of color options. Look for black with orange and white with orange.

SOCL500TWS

TCL’s SOCL500TWS walk the line between ergonomic fit and comfort and respectable audio and battery. Paired via Bluetooth 5.0, the earbuds take advantage of the natural curve that comes with your inner ear. Rather than relying on the canal itself, this ensures you don’t end up with ear fatigue halfway into a playlist.

Available immediately in purple, blue, orange, and black, these are sweat and splash-proof and offer up to 6.5 hours per charge. Toss them in the accompanying case and you’ll get a grand total of 26 hours. Just 15 minutes on the charger will be good enough for an hour playback.

ACTV500TWS

Made with comfort and ease, and designed for a more active user, the ACTV500TWS earbuds feature memory foam tips that memorize the shape of an ear canal. The 6mm speaker drivers provide rich bass with clear mids and highs.

Available in a black and white design (with orange accents), they’re IPX7 rated against water and sweat and come with three ear caps. The earbuds provide up to 6.5 hours of listening per charge with the carrying case delivering a total of 33 hours. Purchase them for $100 starting from today.

Alto 9+ Soundbar

The Alto 9+ Soundbar features Dolby Atmos and TCL’s custom RAY-DANZ that bounces and reflects sound to create a 3.1 channel sound stage. It provides a wide, natural audio experience with powerful bass and crystal clear dialogue.

Additionally, the TCL Alto 9+ is optimized for Roku TV and automatically configures itself. It boasts integrated sound settings and modes from the TV and can be accessed on the Roku TV remote.