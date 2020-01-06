TCL Communications unveils first 5G phone

TCL Communications on Monday began teasing a number of new phones for 2020, including its first 5G handset.

Set to go on sale later this year, the TCL 10 5G figures to be the company’s first foray into the world of 5G-ready phones. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor which could mean the 765 or 765G.

Also on the horizon are the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L. Details for these two are anticipated to include quad-rear cameras and displays made in-house.

The screens will feature TCL’s NXTVISION technology which is billed as a “proprietary advanced display optimization and camera technology” which leads to “enriched color, clarity and contrast enhancement in real-time”. The TCL 10 Pro will be the brand’s first device to feature its edge AMOLED display.

TCL isn’t quite ready to divulge the full suite of specifications and features for its handsets. It says we should look for more official information at Mobile World Congress in late February.

According to TCL, the 10 Pro and 10L will be priced less than $500 when they arrive later this year. The company has already tapped US and Canada as being among the markets to receive them starting in the second quarter.