TECNO Pioneers Premium Foldables Market with the Launch of PHANTOM V Fold

Tecno unveiled its first-ever Techno Phantom V Fold smartphone at the MWC 2023. With this smartphone brand makes its emphatic entrance into the foldable smartphone market.

Tecno joins the foldable revolution

Looking back at the time specifically 2 to 3 years ago, Samsung was the only brand that stands alone when it comes to foldable smartphones. Samsung created a major impact in the foldable segment with its latest signature Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (review) and Galaxy Z Fold 4 series. But now the table starts turning, and every brand (Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and others) trying to get into the foldable market, and that’s not bad either. It’s great to see competition between brands, in offering innovative and beautifully designed foldable smartphones. Most recently, OPPO unveiled its foldable smartphones in the market- OPPO Find N and OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Tecno brand is mostly known for its budget range smartphone but its sub-brand called Phantom is rocking with its latest flagship smartphone offering such as Phantom X2 and X2 Pro. And the Phantom V Fold is the first foldable smartphone by the brand that offers a premium smartphone experience through exceptional performance and superior technologies. Let’s see what Tecno packs in its foldable smartphone.

The Phantom V Fold will first launch in India at a price of $1,099 for the 12/256GB storage variant. It’s the first most affordable fold smartphone on the market today. And there is a higher 512GB storage version also available which costs $1,222.

Tecno Phantom V Fold- Beyond the Extraordinary

Tecno presents a great rival to foldable smartphones, the brand promises a premium foldable device experience with flagship features and powerful systems.

The Phantom V Fold sports a stunning 7.85-inch 2K (2296x2000px resolution) 120Hz LTPO display (its quite bigger than Galaxy Z Fold 4’s display) with an optimal 8:7 aspect raion when unfolded. When closed, The phone reveals an outstanding 6.42-inch micro curved design 2550×1080 px resolution120Hz display with a 21:9 aspect ratio for a classic single-screen flagship smartphone experience.

Tecno Phantom V Fold uses a brand’s self-developed aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge and that means you should see a smooth articulation. The Phantom V Fold has a nearly invisible screen crease and for durability, Tecno says, the hinge should last 200,000 folds.

Speaking about the chipset, the Tecno Phantom V Fold is powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9000+ chipset based on 4nm architecture under the hood, which is the same processor found on the OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone. It packs 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS3.1 internal storage. The foldable runs on Andriod 13 based on Tecno’s developed highly customized and optimized- HiOS13 Fold.

The Phantom V Fold features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera sensor, a 50MP 2x zoom camera, and a 13MP ultrawide shooter. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the cover screen and 16MP on the inner screen.

Besides the powerful processor, Phantom V Fold houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. Tecno claims that the smartphone charges 40% in just 15 minutes and fully charges in just 55 minutes.