Total by Verizon is determined to reach more customers by opening more retail stores where other firms are closing theirs. As part of its commitment to run on America’s most reliable 5G network, the brand is stretching out to reach more customers.

What Total by Verizon’s expansion means for you

There should be 50 location of the company open in Greater Los Angeles by the end of September. According to Angie Klein, President of the Verizon Value organization, Total by Verizon is poised to expand. This is in order to meet the needs of hard working customers in a time of fiscal hardship.

The firm will also open hundreds of new locations across the United States of America. Los Angeles is receiving much priority in this month September. In addition, there will be more premium no-contract service options and upgraded wireless network choice to the prepaid market.

Total by Verizon maintains its “All In” initiative

Today, the brand also celebrated its expansion footprint with an open house event in Inglewood, CA. The event included remarks from Total by Verizon leadership, while local city council members, and city staff leaders, graced the event.

The company is dedicating a total donation of $10,000 to the Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI). That’s part of supporting Inglewood’s college preparation and youth leadership program. The program is dedicated to improving education, health, and well-being of young people in the community.

Furthermore, free transportation has been offered to New York commuters who are experiencing rise in price of transportation. Total by Verizon also plans an exclusive sweepstakes in which 10,000 California rideshare drivers can each win $5.

The new Inglewood Total by Verizon store opening is a sign that the brand is committed to the well-being of people in the area. That’s not surprising, for the brand has supported more than 54,000 students across 39 schools in LA County through its Verizon Innovative Learning program.