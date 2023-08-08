Prepaid wireless brand, Total by Verizon has introduced exclusive offers unique and only available online and in its exclusive stores. The new offers include unlimited plan deals, and free device offers.

Now, customers shopping at Total by Verizon upgraded online store or those that shop in various brick-and-mortar shops in various locations also receive access to exclusive offers.

Quick look at Unlimited Plan deals

This plan comes with 10GB hotspot, talk and data – you could pick from about five countries of your choice for talk and text. Those who opt for this will enjoy other free services.

Four lines Unlimited Plan talk, text, and data. Get this for $100 per month, with saving of $50

Two lines Unlimited Plan talk, text, and data. Get it for $75 per month, with a saving of $10

One line Unlimited Plan talk, text, and data. Bring your own device to enjoy this offer. Get it for $40, with $10 saving.

Free 5G device offers

Take note of the 5G devices in case you want to contemplate or don’t want to miss out on these cool offers. These offers include free 5G devices with any $50 or $60 Unlimited plan. Also, note that these offers are from top manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola phones.

Free Samsung phones: Samsung Galaxy A03s, and Samsung A13. Only these devices qualify customers for the offer. These devices are available to Verizon customers who select the Unlimited or Unlimited+ plans.

Samsung Galaxy A03s, and Samsung A13. Only these devices qualify customers for the offer. These devices are available to Verizon customers who select the Unlimited or Unlimited+ plans. Free Motorola phones: Motorola Moto G Pure, Motorola Moto G Power, Motorola Moto G 5G, or Motorola Moto G Stylus. Users can enjoy these offers with up to four free phones per account.

Subscribers are able to manage their Total by Verizon account via the company website or by using the Verizon app. Find the iOS app here, and the Android app here.

You can still purchase various handsets including older iPhone models from Total by Verizon. The third-generation iPhone SE can be bought for only $149.99 or subscribers can make 24 monthly payments of $6.25. all these deals are available on wireless service.