In today’s mobile world, there’s a greater emphasis on speed and efficient connectivity, and always with an eye on affordability. That’s why Verizon has introduced a new no-contract offering to boost the 5G network for subscribers.

This is the first new and major offering since Verizon’s acquisition of TracFone Wireless Inc. late last year.

Known as Total by Verizon, this new dispensation will boost the power of America’s 5G network with generous benefits. It is meant to showcase the best side of both Verizon and TracFone and to offer no-contract plans and unmatched network availability.

Verizon is giving customers a new opportunity for them to get better value from its services with more emphasis on freedom. With this in place, consumers can enjoy the most “reliable 5G network offerings.

The brand is doing its best to offer each consumer something they cherish, something that can match each customer’s demand no matter where they are. Verizon will accomplish this feat through never before matched network quality and unbelievable plan incentives.

The standard unlimited plan is $50/month and includes 10GB of mobile hotspot data with limited international talk and text. A $60 unlimited plan includes access to Verizon’s faster 5G Ultra Wideband network plus a subscription to Disney+, 20GB hotspot data, and expanded international talk and text.

On the lower end are $30 and $40 plans which offer 5GB and 15GB of data, respectively. For multiple lines, each additional line is $35 per month, regardless of the plan. This is effectively a multi-line discount for plans $40 and up. The $60 plan, for its part averages out to $40 per month per line with five phone lines.

Consumers will be able to locate Total by Verizon at more than 50,000 retail locations across the US. Locations will include well-known brands like Target, Walmart, Dollar General, and other exclusive retail stores, as well as on Total by Verizon’s website.

This service affords customers no-contract and no-credit option that enables them to enjoy premium quality customer service.

Conclusively, consumers who cherish the idea of owning or operating a smartphone without a carrier agreement can now do so with more benefits attached.