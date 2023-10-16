Wearable manufacturer brand Tranya unveiled a new earbuds- the Tranya Nova Lite in the markets. Recently, Tranya announced its first Nova earbuds with a starting price of $99 and now the firm brings a more affordable version to the Nova lineup.

In comparison with the standard variant, the Nova Lite earbuds didn’t come with Qualcomm chip however the rest of the features and functions are identical to the original one. It’s really impressive, that Tranya still offers a wireless charging feature in its entry-level earbuds which is very rare to see in budget-conscious wearables.

Design-wise, the Nova Lite features a very identical design to the Nova (review) that looks quite premium and attractive. Tranya packs a 12mm dynamic sound driver that produces deeper bass and immersive sound. To enhance the overall listening experience, the Nova Lite features an intelligent active noise cancellation (ANC) which filters out background noise up to 40dB and ensures a noise-free sound experience. Alongside there are dual built-in microphones (on each bud) that offer an unparalleled calling experience even in noisy environments.

You can seamlessly switch between two devices thanks to the multipoint pairing support and the latest Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity lets you connect to devices instantly. The Nova Lite can be customizable via the Tranya Audio companion app that lets you customize the controls, EQ, and Bass and even allows you to create personal sound profiles.

As for battery, the Nova Lite earbuds last up to 8 hours, and with the case, the battery life extends up to 32 hours on a single charge. Other features include an IPX5 water resistance rating, ultra-low latency of up to 38ms for gaming, and customizable touch sensors.

Tranya Nova Lite retails at $69.99 and comes in the sole Starlight color option. You can check out it via Tranya’s official website.