Tranya expanding its wireless earbuds lineup with the launch of new Tranya Nova wireless earbuds. Tranya packs all premium features in its affordable Nova wireless earbuds. Nova earbuds offers superior sound quality thanks to their customized dynamic sound driver. Moreover, Tranya said Nova is the first active noise-canceling wireless earbuds to incorporate the highly efficient LE Audio Bluetooth Architecture and Qualcomm’s apt-X adaptive audio codec. Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications, price, and availability of the Tranya Nova earbuds.

Tranya Nova earbuds are priced at $89 and come in a sole midnight color option. The Nova earbuds are now available for purchase via Tranya’s official website.

Comes in a pebble shape and the midnight color looks quite premium and attractive. Tranya Nova boasts customized 12mm powerful dynamic sound drivers, Qualcomm’s advanced aptX adaptive codecs, and Tranya’s SonicMax technology that ensures a better-sounding wireless audio experience. The advanced aptX technology allows you to enjoy high-quality and low-latency audio streaming without even missing a single beat.

Under the hood, the Nova earbuds are powered by Qualcomm QCC3072 chipset, offering a faster and seamless wireless experience and ensuring superior audio processing, and delivering an immersive, rich sound experience. It has Bluetooth v5.3 technology support which offers improved speed, range, and more stable connection.

One of the interesting Nova is its advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology. The Nova earbuds eliminate external noise up to 43 dB and offer crystal clear quality in noisy environments. It also has a wind-noise reduction feature to minimize wind noise interference. It has Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology with an enhanced 6-mic array that provides exceptional call clarity and also reduces the surrounding noise.

The case houses a 380mAh battery and each bud has an 80mAh battery cell which offers up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge while the charging case extends the battery life up to 39 hours. It also has fast charging support with just a 10 min of charge it can offer 2 hours of playback time. The standout feature of the Nova earbuds is- it has wireless charging support which is very rare to find in the under $100 earbuds. With that feature, Tranya has an edge over under $100 earbuds that are present in the market.

Tranya’s official Tranya Audio app allows you to customize the Nova earbuds to your taste. With Tranya’s Audio app, you can check battery levels, personalize touch controls, switch between active noise canceling modes, adjust the sound equalizer, and other functions. Even you can rename the device name to whatever you want.

Other notable features of the Tranya Nova wireless earbuds include seamless multi-device connectivity which allows you to connect and switch effortlessly between two devices, IPX4 water resistance which delivers exceptional sound quality even in wet conditions, Low latency Game mode offers ultra-low latency of 47ms, and Transparency mode which keeps you connect with the surrounding while enjoying your favorite tunes.

We already got a Tranya Nova Earbuds review unit from Tranya and our team started testing the earbuds. Stay tuned our review coming soon. Meanwhile, share your thoughts on Tranya Nova in the comment section.