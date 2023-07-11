Tranya unveiled T6 affordable wireless earbuds globally

Emerging wearable brand Tranya quite known for its incredible audio products introduced its latest Tranya T6 wireless earbuds in the global markets. The firm packs trendy features in the T6 wireless earbuds including a Qualcomm R chipset, a long-lasting battery, cVc 8.0 technology, low latency, personalized EQ, and whole much more. Let’s take a look at the detailed specs and pricing of the Tranya T6 wireless earbuds.

Tranya T6 wireless earbuds are priced at $119.99 and come in the sole Pink color option. The earbuds are now available through Amazon and Tranya’s official website.

Tranya T6 earbuds came in a pink matte finish with a pebble-shaped case design that looks quite attractive. The earbuds have a lightweight and ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable fit and the silicon tips offer a tight in-ear grip, protecting the buds from accidental falling.

Powering the T6 earbuds with a Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and Bluetooth v5.2 offers a seamless and ultra-fast wireless experience. It has cutting-edge Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio codec support that delivers an immersive and unparalleled wireless audio quality.

A customized 6mm wool composite sound driver embedded in the T6 earbuds is specially designed to provide an extended high-frequency range, crisp audio, decent bass, and improved sound details. You’ll get built-in Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology support (developed by Qualcomm) and enhanced 4 microphones (two on each earbud) that offer crystal clear sound quality in noisy environments.

It packs a 400mAh case battery and a 50mAh battery on each earbud which is claimed to deliver up to 34 hours (25 hours charging case + 9 hours earbuds) of listening time. The earbuds have wrap charging support which offers up to 5 hours of playtime with just 30 mins of charging.

You can tune the earbuds as per your taste through “Tranya Audio”‘ brand’s customized Audio app. The rest of the highlights of the Tranya T6 earbuds include an IPX5 water and sweat-resistant rating which means you can enjoy music without worrying about rain or sweat damage, an audio physical button for precise adjustments, multipoint connection support that allows you to connect up to 2 devices simultaneously so that you can enjoy seamless audio and visual experiences across 2 devices, and the 40ms low latency mode offers better gaming and video experience.