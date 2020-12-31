Tronsmart unveils new ANC headphones with Apollo Q10

Apple isn’t the only competition in town when it comes to wireless headphones. Other companies like Tronsmart has been making them for years. The brand is now set to do it again with the Apollo Q10 headphones.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

The biggest selling point of this new entry for Tronsmart is the active noise cancellation. This has five mics that are filtering 35dB of noise. With this technology, you should be able to enjoy your music and phone calls with a much richer experience.

The ANC features present you with three separate modes to enjoy your mood music and calls. You have full active cancellation where the mic array blocks out the entire 35-decibels of outside noise. If that’s a little much, you can turn it to Music mode that switches to passive noise cancellation with the physical design of headphones. Last, you can actually have the microphones feed outside noise in Ambient mode.

Tronsmart has paired this with an impressive 40mm driver system. This should give the Apollo Q10 headphones a great listening experience.

Touch Controls and Impressive Battery

New headphones wouldn’t be complete these days without controls. Tronsmart has included a capacitive area on the outside of the Apollo Q10 cups to help interact with your playback. You can switch ANC modes, answer calls, change tracks, and control the volume.

Another compelling bullet point is that Tronsmart estimates the Apollo Q10 headphones will get a whopping 100 hours of audio. While we will reserve judgment for our full review, this is a massive endurance for wireless headphones.

New App

To round it out, Tronsmart has developed a new app to customize your experience further with the Apollo Q10. This app will manage software updates for the headphones and allow you to have a more granular equalizer to help tweak the audio to your perfection.

Available Now

The new Tronsmart Apollo Q10 is fully available for purchase today 12/31. While other new wireless headphones will cost you more than $100, and some hundreds more than that, Tronsmart is setting a new trend with the Apollo Q10 only costing $60.