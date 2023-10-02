The Typhur Dome is a revolutionary smart air fryer designed to redefine home cooking — as if air fryers haven’t already done so for a majority of home owners.

Created by Typhur Inc., the Dome is a multifunctional kitchen companion with a unique domed design. It offers a super-sized cooking capacity of 5.6 quarts, 30% faster cooking speed, and precision controls.

Inspired by traditional wood-fired pizza ovens, the Dome replicates the hot air flow in a compact form factor with impressive cooking capabilities. It’s a versatile kitchen appliance suitable for both home chefs and beginners, offering a range of cooking techniques beyond air frying, including dehydration, toasting, steak, broiling, baking, and roasting.

Design

The Typhur Dome boasts a unique domed design inspired by wood-fired pizza ovens. It’s not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing, making it a standout addition to any kitchen.

The super-sized 5.6-quart capacity is impressive and caters to larger gatherings. The whisper-quiet operation ensures that it won’t disrupt your culinary experience or conversations in the kitchen.

It features a self-clean mode and is dishwasher-friendly, making cleanup a breeze. The seamless app integration adds a modern touch to its design, allowing users to control and monitor their cooking remotely.

If you think the Dome might take up a fair amount of your countertop, you’d be correct. It easily occupies a big chunk of space and if you want to place the tray next to it, you’d better have quite a bit of real estate free.

How it Works

The Typhur Dome employs cyclonic technology to reduce cooking time by up to 30%, distributing heat evenly from the front to the back, eliminating the need for preheating, flipping, or shaking the basket.

It can handle a wide range of dishes, accommodating up to nearly three dozen chicken wings, 2.2 lbs of fries, two steaks, or a 12″ pizza. The rapid hot air circulation system ensures efficient cooking times while maintaining optimal temperatures for consistently moist and perfectly cooked dishes.

Precision controls with adjustable fan speed guarantee tender and juicy results, and seamless app integration keeps users connected to their cooking experience. The flexible temperature range from 105 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit accommodates various cooking techniques.

Performance

The Typhur Dome excels in performance, thanks to its rapid hot air circulation and precise controls. It delivers on its promise of 30% faster cooking, making it an excellent choice for busy home cooks.

Whether you’re air frying, toasting, baking, or roasting, this appliance has consistently produced delicious results in our testing. The ability to accommodate a wide variety of dishes, from chicken wings to pizzas, adds to its versatility.

As someone who has a 20-year-old living in the home, I’ve seen just how much he tries to toss in a conventional air fryer. More often than not, he has to pause to shake things up and he doesn’t get the even cook he desires. Likely this is because he throws half of a bag of pizza rolls in the air fryer at once. Thus far the Typhur Dome has been both more efficient and more accommodating.

Target User

The Typhur Dome is designed for a wide range of users. It’s perfect for home chefs who love experimenting with various cooking techniques and want a versatile kitchen companion. Beginners will also appreciate its user-friendly design and precision controls, which ensure that dishes turn out perfectly every time. It’s an excellent addition to any kitchen, especially for those who enjoy hosting gatherings or want to simplify their cooking process.

What we liked

Impressive cooking capacity : The 5.6-quart size is perfect for cooking for larger groups or preparing multiple dishes simultaneously.

: The 5.6-quart size is perfect for cooking for larger groups or preparing multiple dishes simultaneously. Versatile cooking options : The Dome’s ability to perform various cooking techniques opens up a world of culinary possibilities.

: The Dome’s ability to perform various cooking techniques opens up a world of culinary possibilities. Fast cooking times : The 30% faster cooking speed is a real time-saver, especially for busy individuals.

: The 30% faster cooking speed is a real time-saver, especially for busy individuals. Whisper-quiet operation : You can use it without causing disruptions in your kitchen or home.

: You can use it without causing disruptions in your kitchen or home. App integration: The seamless app integration adds convenience and allows for remote control and monitoring.

Reasons to Pause

Price : At $499, the Typhur Dome is an investment. It might be on the higher end of the price range for some consumers.

: At $499, the Typhur Dome is an investment. It might be on the higher end of the price range for some consumers. Brand: Typhur is a relatively unknown brand to many buyers

In conclusion, the Typhur Dome, and its impressive capacity, rapid cooking speed, versatile cooking options, and sleek design make it a standout choice for both experienced home chefs and beginners.

via Typhur

Sleek isn’t the same as slim, though, and the Dome takes up quite a bit of counter space. Moreover, it’s the sort of device you might quickly put in or pull out of a cupboard for meals. Besides, it handles many types of meals so you’ll be using it almost daily.

The price might be a consideration for some, but thus far the performance and convenience it offers seem to merit the investment. Whether you host regular gatherings or are simply looking to elevate your everyday cooking, the Typhur Dome is a smart choice that delivers on its promise of innovative and joyful cooking.