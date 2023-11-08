As the holiday season approaches, it’s not just the festive cheer that’s arriving early; Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also making a head start! This is a golden opportunity for artists, photographers, videographers, and digital creators to enhance their creative toolkit. Recognized by Forbes for its innovation, TourBox is the go-to brand for editing consoles that streamline and accelerate the content creation process.

TourBox: The Creator’s Right Hand

TourBox NEO – The Speedster in Editing

Original Price: $169

Black Friday Deal: $135.20 (20% Off)

The TourBox NEO is not just an accessory; it’s a necessity for those who breathe life into their work through photo editing, video production, and more. With the ability to assign up to 25 functions, this console is a powerhouse of productivity. Grab it at a 20% discount and transform your workflow from routine to revolutionary.

TourBox Elite – The Wireless Wonder

Original Price: $268

Black Friday Deal: $214.40 (20% Off)

For the elite creators who crave a clutter-free, wireless workspace, the TourBox Elite is your match. With dual-channel Bluetooth 5.0, it connects to two devices at once, ensuring your creative process is as seamless as your imagination. The tactile feedback and speed control modes are the cherries on top, offering an immersive experience. At 20% off, it’s a steal for the sophisticated creator.

Who Should Be Excited?

Graphic designers, illustrators, animators, audio producers, and anyone who’s part of the vast universe of digital content creation – these deals are crafted for you. TourBox consoles are compatible with any editing software, making them the perfect addition to any creative’s arsenal.

The Deal Details

These deals are not just about the savings; they’re about investing in your passion and profession. With the TourBox NEO and Elite, you’re not just buying a tool; you’re unlocking a more efficient and enjoyable creative process.

Sale Dates to Remember

Mark your calendars! The deals run from November 16th to November 27th. It’s a limited-time offer that’s as exclusive as the products themselves.

Learn More and Secure Your TourBox

For more information, high-resolution images, and to feel the difference in your editing workflow, visit the TourBox website. Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your creative process with TourBox’s innovative consoles.

Remember, these deals are as fleeting as inspiration – catch them before they’re gone. Let the TourBox be the tool that transforms your creative endeavors into masterpieces.