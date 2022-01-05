Vivaldi Technologies just announced that they have teamed up with Planet Computers. Planet Computers, the maker of the Astro Slide 5G, will ship their device with the Vivaldi browser pre-installed.

Astro Slide 5G

The Astro Slide 5G is an Android 11 based device with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a 4,000mAh battery, a 48MP camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. The display is an FHD+ AMOLED display.

None of those specs jump out at you, but the form facture sure will. The Astro Slide 5G has a built-in keyboard. It isn’t like a Blackberry keyboard (RIP Blackberry phones), it is more in line with a miniature standard keyboard.

Teaming up

The Vivaldi browser is a privacy-enabled web browser. Allowing you to enable the built-in Tracker and Adblocker to shield you from ads and trackers. You also get access to Vivaldi Translate, Vivaldi’s privacy based translation service.

You will be able to sync your browsing data securely between the Astro Slide and your other Vivaldi browser-equipped devices. The Vivaldi browser allows you to take notes on the go, take screenshots, customize the user interface, and quickly take screenshots.

Both Vivaldi and Planet Computers show their love for Linux with pride. You can multi-boot Linux as well as Android on the Astro Slide. The Vivaldi browser just became the default browser on Arch-based Manjaro’s Cinnamon edition.