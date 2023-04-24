Vivo has launched its new foldable smartphones in China recently- the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip 2 alongside the firm also launched the Vivo Pad 2. A true successor to the 1st Gen Vivo Pad (launched last year) comes with great features and noteworthy improvements. Have a look at the detailed specifications of the Vivo Pad 2.

The Vivo Pad 2 comes in four different variant options- the base model 8/128GB costs ¥2,399 (~$348), the 8/256GB variant costs ¥2,799 (~$406), the 12/256GB model retails at ¥3,099 (~$449) and the higher end 12/512GB variant is priced at ¥3,399 (~$492). The tablet is now available in China via Vivo’s official website. It comes in Gray, Blue, and purple color options.

The Vivo Pad 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, under the hood. The tablet runs on Origin OS 3 UI based on Android 13 out of the box. It features a dual rear camera setup- the 13MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP macro unit and there’s an 8MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Vivo Pad 2 has a big 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10 support. You’ll get quad speakers and two tweeters on the tablet which produces loud and crystal clear sound up to 6W.

The tablet is backed by a massive 10,000mAH battery with support 44W fast charging tech. It has a stylus and keyboard support, to make the stylus experience smoother, Vivo integrated its self-developed simulation writing engine which offers excellent tactile feedback means it feels like just writing on standard paper with a pen or pencil during sketching or taking notes on the tablet. The tablet weighs 585 grams and is just 6.59mm thick.