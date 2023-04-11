Vivo has officially introduced the Vivo T2 series in the Indian market. The Vivo T2 series is comprised of Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. Vivo T2x was already launched in China last year in May month but the brand says the Indian models will be different from Chinese models. Talking about Vivo T2x (Chinese model) has a 6.58” 144Hz FHD+ LCD display, Dimensity 1300 processor, and 6000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo T2 5G

Vivo T2 has a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It features a 16MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It runs on Android 13 based on Funtouch OS 13 out of the box.

You’ll get a dual rear camera setup at back with a 64MP primary camera with OIS support joined by a 2MP depth sensor. The device houses a 4,500mAH battery with support for 44W fast charging tech. Vivo claims that the device charges 0 to 50% in 25 min.

Vivo T2x 5G

Vivo T2x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It runs on Android 13 based on Funtouch OS 13 out of the box. The device sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has an 8MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

The Vivo T2x features a dual rear camera setup at back with a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The device houses a 5,000mAH battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. The rest of the highlights of the Vivo T2x include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated with a power button, and a USB type C port for charging and data transfer. The phone weighs 184 grams and is just 8.15mm thick.

Vivo T2x 5G comes in three variant options- the 4GB/128GB variant retails at ₹12,999 (~$160), the 6GB/128GB model starts at ₹13,999 (~$170) and the higher 8GB/128GB variant costs ₹15,999 (~$195). The smartphone comes in Glimmer Black, Marine Blue, and Aurora Gold color options. It will go for sale starting on April 21 in India through Vivo’s website and Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Vivo T2 5G starts at ₹18,999 (~$230) for the 6GB/128GB version while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at ₹20,999 (~$255). The smartphone will be available for sale from April 18 in India through Flipkart and Vivo India’s official website.