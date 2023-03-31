Vivo X Fold 2 first look teased officially, Confirmed to launch in April 2023

Vivo officially teases the first look of the Vivo X Fold 2 foldable smartphone. Although the teaser doesn’t reveal any specifications of the foldable. Vivo confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 2 will launch in April 2023 in China alongside it, the company will also planning to launch the Vivo X Flip vertically foldable smartphone and Vivo Pad 2.

The teaser reveals the design of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 2 foldable smartphone. Vivo’s upcoming X fold 2 will launch with a red color option, only the red color shown in the teaser. The Chinese tech content creator posted an unboxing video on Weibo which reveals the full glory of the Vivo X Fold 2 foldable smartphone. The firm bringing the successor to the Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Fold Plus which was launched last year in China.

The X Fold 2 has a big cover screen, the size of the cover screen is unknown and it has a big circular camera module at the back in which a triple rear camera setup integrated with an LED flash. The smartphone’s camera is tuned with Zeiss optics.

There is a punch hole cutout at the top center of the screen and it has a curved display. Compared to the other foldable such as Galaxy Z Fold 5 and oppo Find N2, the upcoming Vivo X Fold 2 will be a light foldable smartphone on the market said Huang Tuo, the vice president of products at Vivo.







Furthermore, the Vivo X Fold 2 foldable was recently spotted on the AnTuTu. The listings revealed that the X Fold 2 will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It will ship with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of software, it will boot Android 13-based Origin OS (only for the Chinese market) out of the box.

Other rumored specifications of the Vivo X Fold 2 include an 8-inch 2k E6 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an In-display ultrasonic sensor on both screens, and a 4800mAh battery with the support of 120W fast charging. For optics, the foldable will likely feature a 50MP sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support paired with 12MP ultrawide shooter and 12MP telephoto lens.

There is no word on whether the phone will in launch outside China. Well, for now, we have only a first look but in the upcoming days, Vivo will reveal more about the Vivo X Fold 2 smartphone.

