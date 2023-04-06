Vivo has officially confirmed the Vivo T2 series will launch in India on April 11 in the Indian market. The Vivo T2 series is comprised of Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. Vivo T2x was already launched in China last year in May month but the brand says the Indian models will be different from Chinese models. Talking about Vivo T2x (Chinese model) has a 6.58” 144Hz FHD+ LCD display, Dimensity 1300 processor, and 6000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

A dedicated microsite goes live on Flipkart which confirms the design, some key specs, and launch date of the smartphone, apart from that Vivo hasn’t revealed the specs sheet for the T2 and T2x (Indian models) smartphones.

Furthermore, the Flipkart listings reveal that at least one smartphone (the listings haven’t confirmed the smartphone whether is T2 or T2x) will come with an FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The teaser poster shows that the T2 series will boast a dual rear camera setup and LED flash and it has a boxy design with slightly rounded corners. More details about the processor, camera, and battery will be revealed on April 7 and 9.

According to the leaks, The Vivo T2 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor while the T2x will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Software-wise, the T2 series is likely to run on Android 13 out of the box. Moreover, it will pack up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable.