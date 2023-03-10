Samsung has already set some standards when it comes to foldable- either its fold or flip, there is no third option. And tech giant Samsung may start worrying about its foldable because BBK’s kids set the sail towards the foldable segment. According to the reports, Vivo is planning to bring its new foldable smartphone into the market. Of course, Samsung is four iterations forward in the foldable market, and the brand already earned high status in the market, so it’s quite difficult for the upcoming brands to earn consumers’ trust.

Vivo is planning to bring a clamshell-style foldable smartphone which is reportedly called Vivo X Flip. The Vivo X Flip has the same design as the OPPO Find N2 Flip that was launched last month globally. Reliable Tipster Digital Chat Station leaks key features and some design renders of the Vivo’s upcoming clamshell smartphone.

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, the Upcoming Vivo X Flip will feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and up to 12GB of RAM. Renders suggest that the Vivo X Flip will have a larger square-shaped cover screen (dimensions are unknown at this point) which is remarkably larger than Galaxy Z Flip 4 (review).

In terms of optics, The flip phone will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary camera paired with a 12MP Sony IMX633 ultrawide shooter. Just like other Vivo flagships, the X Flip’s rear cameras are co-engineered with Zeeis. There is a center-mounted punch-hole selfie camera but the resolution is unknown.

The foldable is said to have a 4,400mAH battery (which is 700mAh more than the Galaxy Z Flip 4) with 44W fast wired charging support. Furthermore, reports suggest the Vivo X Flip will feature 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, WiFi 6, GPS, NFC, USB Type C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There are no details about its launch, but the X Flip is expected to be launched in china next month. But So far specs we have, the Vivo X Flip seems that a solid flip foldable competitor. In the end, it just leaks and before granting this, it’s better to wait for the Vivo’s official announcement.