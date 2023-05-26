WhatsApp, the most popular messaging service worldwide doesn’t support usernames yet. All other messaging services give users opportunity to make use of usernames. However, the platform has announced that soon, it will support usernames, making it easy for users to message themselves on the platform without requiring phone numbers.

This feature is still in its early stages of development. It was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.11.15. At this time, if you’re running the same build the option may need to be toggled as there’s a server-side push involved.

What may also change on WhatsApp

This means WhatsApp not having the concept of usernames will soon be a thing of the past. At the moment, you sign up for the service with phone numbers, while other people refer to you or see you with the name you supply. The same is applicable when you chat with friends. They see your contact name.

This could change in the future once WhatsApp starts making use of usernames. As we know, the team is always working on new features, so we can’t tell what other features will arrive at the same time with the usernames concept. Already, some experts are saying that this new feature may just be the biggest to come to WhatsApp.

See Also: How to create and share WhatsApp QR code for groups

Another thing that could change is the use of usernames in groups. If one doesn’t know people on group chats, only phone numbers will show. If usernames are also supported in groups, people may find you through your unique username.

Will you be able to hide your username?

There’s no clear-cut answer to this question as WhatsApp has not revealed whether it will allow users the option to hide their usernames from the public for privacy sake. Only time will tell more details we need to know about. One thing is sure, the concept of usernames will change the way users communicate in groups and communities in a large way.