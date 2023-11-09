As we approach the holiday season, XGIMI, a leader in smart projector technology, is rolling out an array of exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that redefine home entertainment.

From November 17th through November 27th, XGIMI is offering substantial discounts on their cutting-edge projectors. Whether you’re a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or looking for the perfect home cinema experience, XGIMI’s deals are tailored for every kind of viewer. Let’s explore what XGIMI has in store, who will benefit, and where you can grab these deals.

Unbeatable Deals on XGIMI Projectors

Top Pick: The AURA Laser TV

More Incredible Offers

  • HORIZON Pro
    • Original Price: $1,899
    • Sale Price: $1,099
    • Discount: $800 OFF (42%)
    • Buy Here
  • HORIZON
    • Original Price: $1,099
    • Sale Price: $799
    • Discount: $300 OFF (27%)
    • Shop Now
  • Halo+
    • Original Price: $849
    • Sale Price: $649
    • Discount: $200 OFF (24%)
    • Order Here
  • Elfin
    • Original Price: $649
    • Sale Price: $479
    • Discount: $170 OFF (26%)
    • Get Yours
  • MoGo 2 Pro
    • Original Price: $599
    • Sale Price: $509
    • Discount: $90 OFF (15%)
    • Purchase Now
  • MoGo 2
    • Original Price: $399
    • Sale Price: $249
    • Discount: $150 OFF (38%)
    • Find it Here

Who Will Love These Deals?

XGIMI’s range of smart projectors is perfect for those who appreciate high-quality, immersive home entertainment experiences. Whether you’re setting up a home theater, enhancing your gaming setup, or simply enjoy binge-watching your favorite shows, these deals cater to a diverse audience.

When to Shop

Don’t miss out on these offers, available from November 17th to November 27th. Given the substantial discounts, these products might sell out quickly, so act fast!

Where to Learn More and Purchase

You can find all these deals on XGIMI’s official website and Amazon. Whether you prefer shopping directly from the brand or through Amazon for added convenience, XGIMI has made it easy to access these incredible offers.

XGIMI’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales present a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system with some of the most innovative projectors on the market. With deals like $1,200 off on the AURA Laser TV, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Happy shopping, and enjoy your new home cinema experience!

