If there’s one constant in the world of smartphones, it’s that there’s always something bigger and better coming around the corner. Xiaomi on Wednesday announced three new models as part of its 11 series of handsets.

Available in three versions, the 11T, 11T Pro, and 11 Lite 5G NE, join the increasingly popular brand’s portfolio and each has a little something unique about it.

The 11T series promise “industry-leading filmmaking technology” in the palm of your hands, thanks to its 108-megapixel rear camera system. Meanwhile, the 11 Lite 5G NE deliver high-end style and innovative features in a lightweight package.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The more powerful of the two new phones, the 11T Pro throws one hell of a punch. It runs an Android 11-based version of MIUI 12.5 for the software and features a host of top-notch hardware.

The 6.67-inch display has a 2400x 1080 pixel resolution, boasts 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. Having earned a DisplayMate A+ rating, it provides up to 1000 nits brightness, over 1 billion colors, and HDR10+.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is paired with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB; additional storage and memory configurations are offered.

Things get equally interesting in the camera as the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 108-megapixel f/1.75 wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and 5-megapixel f/2.4 telemacro camera. Around front is a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera.

That’s really only part of the story, too, because the phone is loaded with AI and other smarts to help capture the best photos and footage.

…The smartphone boasts impressive computational filmography capabilities with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+, allowing users to capture footage with the same smart ISO technology found in digital cameras.

Other noteworthy details include a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wireless charging. Indeed, the HyperCharge tech is proprietary to Xiaomi and promises a 100% charge in just 17 minutes.

Rounding things out, the 11T Pro has support for Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, NFC, and an IR blaster. The dual speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon and provide Dolby Atmos compatibility.

As per a recent Xiaomi announcement, this handset and its 11T counterpart will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security support.

Xiaomi 11T

With specifications that rival most other devices on the market, the 11T is a small step down from the 11T Pro. The screen is nearly identical save for a lack of Dolby Vision and the DisplayMate A+ rating.

A MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra processor powers the show and is paired with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage capacities.

The camera experience is the same across the board as is the software and connectivity. The battery, while also 5,000mAh, only support 67W wired turbo charging. Still, that’s incredibly fast and beats most other phones of the day. Xiaomi claims it takes just 36 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Slightly smaller than the other two, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is still quite the value proposition.

Also running Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, the phone has a 6.55-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Still, it packs a hole host of display tech and prowess.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset is paired with either 6GB RAM or8GB RAM with storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB available.

The camera experience sees the phone offering up a 64-megapixel f/1.79 main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2, and 5-megapixel f/2.4 configuration. A 20-megapixel selfie camera is located in the front display.

The battery is rated at 4,250mAh with up to 33W fast charging capability.

Availability

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will be available in three colors with a brushed finish, including Celestial Blue, Moonlight White, and Meteorite Gray. Each will be offered through the typical Xiaomi channels.

The 11T is offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB options with recommended retail prices of EUR 499 ($589 USD) and EUR 549 ($649), respectively.

The 11T Pro comes in three variants, including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB; pricing is set at EUR 649 ($766USD), EUR 699 ($825 USD) and EUR 749 ($884 USD), respectively.

The 11 Lite 5G NE is sold in Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, and Snowflake White with 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB options. Pricing is not immediately available.