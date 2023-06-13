Xiaomi Pad 6 goes official in India

Xiaomi India brings the Successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5- the Xiaomi Pad 6 which was announced in April in China and now it goes official in Indian markets. Notably, the Pad 6 gets major upgrades in terms of design, camera, and battery performance over its predecessor. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds alongside Xiaomi Pad 6. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the Xiaomi Pad 6.

Xiaomi Pad 6 comes in two variants options in India- the base 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 26,999 while the 8GB + 256GB retails at ₹28,999 and the sale begins from June 21 via Mi.com, Amazon, and other retail stores.

The Pad 6 accessories such as the Xiaomi keyboard, Xiaomi smart pen second generation, and Xiaomi Pad 6 smart cover kicks off at ₹4,999, ₹5,999, and ₹1,499 respectively.

Xiaomi Pad 6 flaunts an 11-inch 2.8K resolution display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. It has a corning gorilla Glass protection on top, protecting it from accidental falls and scratches. For optics, it has a 13MP single rear camera at the back and an 8MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Pad 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet runs on Android 13 based on MIUI 14 out of the box. You’ll get a massive 8840mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech.

Other highlights of the Pad 6 include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Xiaomi Keyboard, and Smart Pen support.