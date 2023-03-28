Xiaomi unveiled Redmi Note 12 series globally

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 12 series smartphone in the global market. The Redmi Note 12 series is comprised of Redmi Note 12, Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Note 12 series is the Successor to the Redmi Note 11 series was launched last year. The Note 12 series boasts a new design and offers more enhanced features compared to its predecessor.

Redmi Note 12 series gets some notable upgrades including improved battery life, a camera system, performance, and much more. Have a look at the detailed specifications of the Redmi Note 12 series smartphones.

Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 both sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 450 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor while the Redmi Note 12 is equipped with a snapdragon 685 chipset. Both smartphones are power efficient enough to tackle everyday tasks.

Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 house by 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging Support. In terms of optics, the Note 12 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens joined by 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro lens and the Note 12 also has a triple rear camera setup- a 50MP primary camera paired with 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro lens. Both smartphones have a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Redmi Note 12 5G pricing starts at €299 while the Redmi Note 12 starts at €199 and both are available for purchase via Xiaomi’s official website.

Redmi Note 12 series high-end variants- the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmo Note 12 Pro 5G are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor based on 6nm architecture and paired with Mali-G68 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Also Read:- Nubia Pad 3D debuts globally: check out specifications, price, and more

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is Redmi’s first smartphone that features a flagship-level 200MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) joined by an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, The Redmi Note 12 Pro also has an awesome camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support that captures really great shots even in low-light conditions.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Note 12 Pro have a 6.67-inch FHD+ flow AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. Both smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top to protect from accidental falls and scratches.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a whooping 120W fast charging support which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% within minutes. The Pro variant also has the same 5,000mAh battery but it ships with 67W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone is priced at €499 and the Pro variant retails at €399. Both smartphones come in White, Blue, and Black color options.