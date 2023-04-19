Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi 13 Ultra with 50MP Quad Rear Cameras

Xiaomi finally launched its most advanced camera-centric Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone in collaboration with Leica (The brand is very famous for advancing mobile imaging Technology) at the 13 Ultra’s launch event, and Xiaomi also introduced its new Mi Band 8 smart band, Xiaomi TV master Mini LED 86-inch and Xiaomi Pad 6 alongside the smartphone. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a new member in the Xiaomi 13 flagship series smartphones.

Xiaomi’s this latest smartphone offers a professional camera experience no matter what are the conditions and delivers outstanding photography results. Xiaomi and Leica pack a Summicron Lens in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers high imaging performance. Let’s have a look at the specifications and pricing of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a Quad camera system at back with Leica’s customized optical lens covering focal lengths. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has an ultra-large 1-inch 50MP Sony IMX989 primary camera with a two-step aperture switching between f/1.9 and f/4.0, Hyper OIS, EIS, and 8P Lens support. The primary lens is paired with a 50MP Ultrawide shooter (with a focal length of 12mm), a 50MP super-telephoto lens (with 120mm focal lengths), and a 50MP telephoto lens with 75MM focal length. In addition to that, there are also 46mm and 240mm lengths through the In-sensor-Zoom. The camera has the ability to offer users more freedom in customizing the exposure settings based on different scenarios. It has a 32MP under-display snapper for selfies and video chats. The device is capable enough to record stable 4K 60fps video recording without frame rate drop due to temperature.

Under the hood, the device is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which adopts 4nm process technology paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone inherits Xiaomi’s self-developed Loop LiquidCool technology which ensures equivalent thermal conductivity of more than three times that of traditional VCs and heat dissipation capacity exceeds 10W.

In terms of design, Xiaomi 13 Ultra boasts the classic look of Leica’s M camera series and it has a big circular camera module embedded with a unibody metal frame and leather texture finish. The leathery back finish design offers a more secure grip and resists smudges and fingerprints, and it has a second-generation antibacterial nanotech silicone coating and its bacterial inhibition rate can reach as high as 99% which the brand claims are nearly suitable for any environment.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra flaunts a 6.73-inch Pro Grade WQHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support which offers an immersive viewing experience, vivid colors, and astonishing brightness and contrasts. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The device boots Andriod 13 based on MIUI 14 out of the box and it weighs 227 grams.

Xiaomi packs a big 5,000mAh battery in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra with 90W fast charging tech. Xiaomi also added a new Hibernation Mode in the device which automatically detects the low battery and limits background activities and extends battery life up to 60 minutes.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes in three variant options in China- the 12/256GB starts at RMB 5,999 (~$870), the 16/512GB variant costs RMB 6,499 (~$943) and the 16/1TB variant is priced at RMB 7,299 (~$1059). The smartphone will be available in three beautiful color options- Olive Green, Black, and White. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will first be available for purchase in China starting on April 21 and will be available in Global markets in the next few months, though the company hasn’t announced the exact sale date for global markets.

Source