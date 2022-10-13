With just a few taps on your screen, you can place bets on your favorite sports — football, basketball, horse racing – you name it.

You can bet on almost anything by using the best sports betting apps for mobile gambling. But how do you know which sportsbook apps are better than the others? Well, that’s where we come in.

We tasked our expert bettors to do extensive research on the matter, and the results are in. The title for the best mobile betting app was awarded to Bovada because of all the exciting features it has to offer.

We found several other applications that we think you should give a try, though. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Sports Betting Apps

Bovada: Best mobile betting app overall

BetOnline: Best for eSports

MyBookie: Most attractive bonuses

BetUS: Best for football

SportsBetting.ag: Best for crypto bettors

EveryGame: Best for horse racing

xBet: Best for basketball

1. Bovada – Best Sports Betting App Overall

Pros:

Amazing betting variety

Special prop builder

Dedicated sections for eSports and horse racing

Exciting sports betting welcome bonus of up to $750

Amazing live betting section

Cons:

Known for featuring late lines

Our research found that there is no better option for mobile sports betting than Bovada. It is one of the most reputable online sportsbooks and offers an amazing variety of betting markets, a dedicated welcome bonus for sports bettors, and a one-of-a-kind live betting section.

Let’s discover more about Bovada together.

Variety of Markets: 4.9/5

You can bet on over two dozen sports at Bovada, plus several non-sporting options like politics and entertainment.

The platform stands out as one of the best football betting apps, with hundreds – if not thousands of markets to bet on at any given moment. You can check out college football, NFL, NCAAF, various specials, and much more at Bovada.

Apart from this, the Bovada sportsbook app offers live betting and a full-on dedicated section for horse racing. Virtual betting is available both for sports and racing.

At any point, if you feel like you’ve had enough with Bovada’s sportsbook (which is very unlikely), you can take a look at the amazing casino selection that Bovada has to offer and spin a slot or two.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Who doesn’t like bonuses, right? Bovada has several exciting promotions available for its users. We liked that this mobile sportsbook offers separate bonuses for sports bettors and casino players.

Bovada treats crypto bettors like gold, and their promos show it. If you opt for Bitcoin, you can take advantage of this special sports betting offer:

Enter the bonus code “BTCSWB750” and claim a 75% match welcome bonus of up to $750 for sports betting.

The offer applies to sports and racetracks as long as you deposit money using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Tether.

If you opt for fiat deposits, you can still score a 50% match first-deposit bonus of up to $250, which is still very good but not as good as the crypto sports welcome bonus.

Also, referring friends to the platform can land you up to $275 per referral buddy if they use Bitcoin when making the first deposit (or up to $200 for fiat users).

There also are very exciting casino bonuses available for Bovada users.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

The best word to describe the banking options at Bovada is solid. There’s nothing so special about the available banking methods at Bovada.

You can use 9 payment options, including credit cards and cryptocurrencies.

Crypto payouts take under a single hour in many cases, and all cryptocurrency transactions are free of any fees whatsoever. That being said, it pays off to use crypto at Bovada for the added benefits, but there are still plenty of fiat currency options available.

Mobile Betting Optimization and Customer Service: 5/5

Since the recent revamp, Bovada has joined the ranks of the best sports betting apps online. The mobile app offers the same markets as the site’s desktop version, including live betting and all risk-free bet promos.

If you are in need of assistance, check out the Help page first for a detailed FAQ. It’s genuinely useful and packed with questions.

If the FAQ doesn’t cut it, click “No” on the question “Did you find what you were looking for?” at the bottom of every question in the FAQ.

You will then be able to access instant, 24/7 live chat, send an email for 48-hour replies, or enter the Bovada Community Forum for a public chat with fellow sports bettors and the site’s representatives.

Join Bovada using Bitcoin and claim up to a $750 welcome bonus for sports betting.

2. BetOnline – Best Mobile Sports Betting App for eSports

Pros:

Up to $1,000 sports betting welcome bonus

Great variety of eSports

Top-notch odds boost

About 20 banking options supported

Cons:

Steep fiat banking fees

The best runner-up to Bovada is BetOnline, an amazing mobile betting app with an unmatched reputation in the industry. BetOnline should be your top pick if you are looking for the best mobile eSports betting app.

Variety of Markets: 4.85/5

BetOnline hosts about 30 betting sections. You can find traditional sports betting options here, as well as not-so-common betting markets. If you are a fan of politics, you can bet on major political events here, including general and local elections.

All the big-league sports are there, and so are niche markets like darts. We were most impressed by the eSports offering, including 10+ games and many leagues and markets – amazing!

Live betting is exceptional because you can watch live streams on the platform – an amazing opportunity for the most immersive betting experience.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

We like the fact that BetOnline generously rewards fiat and crypto bettors alike. This mobile betting app also features generous and exciting promotions for casino players.

Some of the most generous promotions at BetOnline are the following:

Enter the promo code “BOL1000” for a 50% match fiat welcome bonus of up to $1,000 with 10x rollover requirements and a $55 minimum deposit.

Enter the bonus code “CRYPTO100″ for a 100% match crypto welcome bonus of up to $1,000 with 14x wagering requirements and a $20 minimum deposit.

BetOnline also offers users exciting $25 risk-free player prop and $25 live betting free play – what more could you ask for?

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.85/5

You can use about 20 banking options on BetOnline, which is a significant plus in our book.

From Bitcoin to lower-market-cap altcoins like DOGE, the online casino processes each crypto payout transaction with no fees and within 48 hours.

A small fee applies if you delve outside the crypto domain and opt for credit cards. That’s the standard these days, but we still don’t like it.

Mobile Betting Optimization and Customer Service: 4.75/5

BetOnline is a highly professional mobile app with easy navigation and no lag. It’s on par with the best sports betting apps in terms of responsiveness, and everything from the FAQ to risk-free bets is available in the mobile app version. This means that you can enjoy the most exciting betting experience on the go.

When we tested the support team, we were met by polite professionals that provided us with answers within minutes. Assistance is available 24/7 via live chat.

Join BetOnline and take your chunk of the $1,000 welcome bonus.

3. MyBookie – Most Generous Bonuses of All Mobile Sports Betting Apps

Pros:

100% mobile friendly

Generous welcome package

Plenty of bonus codes

Variety of horse racetracks and live betting

Elegant web design

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit requirements for certain bonus codes

If you love bonuses as much as we do, you should definitely check out MyBookie. There’s something for everyone here! Let’s find out more together below.

Variety of Markets: 4.75/5

You’ll find about 30 sports to bet on, with a bit more emphasis on sports popular in the United States.

Whether you’re into the NBA, or maybe UFC, or NFL, it’s all here, readily available. Niche markets are an option, too, including table tennis and the surf league.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

MyBookie is packed with promo codes. You just need to know which one to use, and you’re in for heaps of fun. We think you shouldn’t miss these promotions:

New players can enjoy a generous welcome bonus, which will double the first deposit and will give you an additional $10 casino chip.

A 100% match deposit bonus for sports betting, going up to $1,000 in risk-free bet funds. The promo is valid for new players only and comes with a 10x playthrough requirement.

Horse Rebate: Just place horse racing bets, and you’re eligible for an 8% rebate on qualified tracks. The funds are delivered every day right after midnight.

Referral Bonus: Inviting friends to join the sportsbook app allows you to collect up to $200 in referral bonuses at a 200% match rate.

The Promotions page is regularly updated and also includes codes for the site’s dedicated casino section.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

You can handle banking at MyBookie using fiat or crypto. E-wallets are not an option, but here’s what you can use:

MasterCard

Visa

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

Ripple

MoneyGram

You are required to deposit at least $20 if you use cryptocurrency or $45 for cards.

Cash-out options include Bitcoin, P2P, and e-checks. Bitcoin withdrawals start at $25, while P2P requires you to take out $500 or more.

BTC payouts are handled in 24 hours and don’t have fees attached. Other banking methods can take as many as 7 work days.

Mobile Betting Optimization and Customer Service: 4.75/5

MyBookie is fully optimized for all mobile devices. All markets are available on the mobile version, which is a huge plus.

Support team representatives are polite and responsive. They know all the ins and outs of how to download sports betting apps or take advantage of mobile app promos.

The agents are online around the clock, any day of the year. Live chat is the best option, as usual, but you can also send an email.

Enjoy the finest sports betting bonuses at MyBookie by clicking here.

4. BetUS – Best Football Betting Mobile App

Pros:

NFL, NCAAF, Super Bowl, Canadian Football, and 19 more

125% sign-up bonus for sports betting

Decades-long experience

All US major leagues are available

Plenty of bonuses to choose from

Cons:

Not the best design

BetUS leads the charge as one of the finest mobile sports betting apps USA players can hope for, especially when it comes to football. This licensed and SSL encrypted betting site offers everything football bettors might be looking for.

Variety of Markets: 4.85/5

BetUS excels when it comes to football betting. We found everything from NFL, NCAAF, Super Bowl, Canadian Football, Australian Football, and much more available here.

The selection is mainly US-oriented, meaning you can enjoy all the basketball, ice hockey, football, baseball, and NASCAR you want. The eSports department is another interesting addition, and if you’re looking for lower-cap markets, check out snooker.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Fans of mobile sports betting apps can claim several BetUS promo codes to make their journey more exciting. Here are the most attractive bonuses we found at BetUS:

Entering “JOIN125” will boost your account with a 125% match bonus if you use fiat deposits. The bonus consists of a 100% sports bonus going up to $2,500 with a 10x wagering requirement and a 25% casino boost going up to $625 with 30x rollover requirements.

The bonus code “JOIN200” grants new customers a 200% match bonus if they use crypto. The promo consists of a 150% sports boost and a 50% match bonus for online casino games.

Also, entering the promo code “RU100CRYPT” delivers a 100% crypto bonus of up to $2.5k.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.7/5

BetUS allows you to handle your banking with cash transfers, credit cards, and cryptocurrency.

You need to deposit at least $10 per transaction, and no fees are charged for using crypto. Speaking of crypto, cashing out takes less than 24 hours in some instances if you opt for Bitcoin or any of the listed altcoins.

Mobile Betting Optimization and Customer Service: 4.75/5

BetUS ranks among the most professional-looking sportsbook apps on the list. However, while professional, the website is a bit hard to use. Sometimes, it even seems a bit too cluttered. We believe that the design could use some rework.

The support representatives are available over the official live chat, email, or the company’s dedicated support phone line.

Follow this link to find out more about BetUS bonuses & promotions.

5. SportsBetting.ag – No. 1 Sports Betting Mobile App for Crypto Bettors

Pros:

Over two dozen sports to bet on

20 banking methods

$1,000 BTC welcome bonus

A long list of promotions

Cons:

The website needs a design refresh

SportsBetting.ag might have ranked at number 5 on our list, but it is still a great option overall. If you are a crypto bettor, there’s hardly a better place than this one. Let’s see what makes SportsBetting.ag a special crypto betting site.

Variety of Markets: 4.7/5

We found that SportsBetting.ag covers about two dozen sports. You can place wagers on college sports, racetracks, eSports, or enter the live betting section.

You can delve outside the sports domain and place politics and entertainment wagers or enjoy an excellent football betting platform – all these can be done by using cryptocurrencies!

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

SportsBetting.ag’s platform keeps its promotions refreshed regularly, with interesting boosts to keep you excited on every corner. Here’s the lowdown on the bonus action:

The bonus code 100CRYPTO will boost your account at a 100% match rate up to $1,000. The playthrough requirements are 14x.

Crypto players are eligible for the site’s 35% reload promo and the 5% crypto boost.

Cryptocurrency users can also claim the 25% deposit match promotion.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.75/5

After extensive research, we found that SportsBetting.ag beats most mobile betting apps in terms of payment variety. Mostly crypto-oriented, the website supports about 20 payment methods, including every major crypto and lower-cap altcoins like DOGE, for example.

Bank wire transfers and credit cards are also available, of course. Crypto payouts take up to 48 hours to be handled. This might not be that fast, but it certainly is decent.

Mobile Betting Optimization and Customer Service: 4.3/5

SportsBetting.ag could use a revamp in the aesthetic department, but the site still works pretty well if looks are not important to you.

Smooth load times, no lag, and the platform is secure and fully encrypted. Navigation is a breeze, too, which is an advantage.

The customer support team is open for inquiries 24/7/365 using live chat, email, or phone.

Click here to find out more about the latest promotions at SportsBetting.ag.

How We Evaluated the Best Mobile Sports Betting Apps:

Variety of Markets:

Among many factors, we focused on the betting market variety when working on our list.

You can’t have a good sports betting experience if the app doesn’t offer the markets you’re interested in – plain and simple. Therefore, we paid close attention to the variety of markets during our research.

We looked for major sports like football, basketball, baseball, and more, as well as less popular options like darts, snooker, and boxing.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions:

Every sports bettor loves a good bonus – well, at least we know we do.

That’s why we only included sportsbooks that offer lucrative bonuses and promotions, such as risk-free bets, deposit bonuses, and more.

But a bonus is worth nothing if it does not come with fair terms and conditions. We made sure that all the betting apps on our list offer fair incentives for sports bettors.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed:

It goes without saying that you need to be able to deposit and withdraw funds quickly and easily. That’s why we only picked sportsbooks that offer a variety of banking options and fast payouts. We looked for popular methods like credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and crypto.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Service:

Since we’re talking about sports betting using a mobile device, it’s natural that we looked for betting sites that are well-optimized for all mobile devices.

We also paid attention to the quality of customer service in case you need help with placing a bet or have any other issues.

We used similar benchmarks to rank other casinos. Take a look below:

All About the Best Mobile Betting Apps

Are Sports Betting Apps Safe to Use?

Yes, every mobile sportsbook app on this list is safe and secure to use. The safety of your funds and data should be your number one priority when choosing a sports betting app, and we understand this really well.

Fortunately, all of the mobile betting sites on our list are licensed by strict gambling authorities, such as Curacao eGaming — and they all have end-to-end encryption.

This means that they’re subject to regular audits and must follow strict rules and regulations. Therefore, you can rest assured that your money and data are safe.

