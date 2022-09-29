The massive number of players turning towards online gambling has created an endless pool of online casinos — half of which you shouldn’t even visit, let alone deposit money with.

To help you find casino sites that’ll treat you fairly, we’ve created a thorough guide to the best online casinos.

As you will soon discover, we have put Red Dog Casino at the top of our list of best online gambling sites. However, you will also find several other operators that gave it a good run for its money.

Each of these casinos offers something unique and special — and is ultimately the “best” in a certain category. That said, let’s check out all the top online casinos we found and help you find the perfect one.

Best Online Casinos

1. Red Dog Casino — Best Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Licensed in Curacao

Valuable 225% welcome bonus

Excellent mobile gaming interface

Fast withdrawal times

Unlimited reload bonuses

Cons:

Does not support eWallets

Red Dog launched its online casino in 2019. We have rated Red Dog above all others on our list because it does a great job on most fronts. The game library is very diverse, the site is a pleasure to navigate, and you can claim unlimited reload bonuses.

Game Selection 4.6/5

At first glance, we were not impressed by Red Dog’s collection of games which currently stands at a little over 150.

However, we quickly noticed that the variety of games was very good. In addition to online slots and progressive jackpots, you’ll find an assortment of table games that goes beyond the typical blackjack and roulette offerings.

Even though you can’t see any live dealer games when you first open the site, Red Dog does in fact serve up plenty of live dealer titles. You just need to open an account and log in to see them. You’ll also find some exciting specialty games and plenty of video poker.

Bottom line is that Red Dog focuses on quality rather than serving you thousands of casino games. This means that whatever game you play, you can rest assured that the graphics are top-notch and that the RTP is above average.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.8/5

Red Dog gives new customers their choice of first deposit match bonus offers. If you enter the bonus code WAGGINGTAILS when you deposit for the first time, Red Dog will give you a 225% match bonus.

You can use this code 5 times on your first five deposits and potentially net a maximum of $12,250 in bonus funds. The wagering requirements are not too bad either at 35x.

After you’ve played through your welcome bonus, Red Dog has loads of regular promotions waiting for you. Perhaps the most popular of these promotional offers is Red Dog’s unlimited reload bonuses — you’ll get rewarded every time you fund your account.

Banking 4.5/5

It doesn’t matter if you want to play real money casino games using cryptocurrency or fiat currency — Red Dog has an easy and secure payment solution for you.

They accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and a variety of other altcoins. They also accept major credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and vouchers. Crypto withdrawals typically take about a day to reach you, while fiat withdrawals usually take 3 to 4 days.

Miscellaneous 4.5/5

We pointed out Red Dog’s excellent mobile interface in the pros and cons. As far as real money online casinos go, you will be challenged to find one with such a well-designed, sharp-looking, and intuitive layout. You don’t even need to download an app for full effect.

2. Ignition Casino — Best Live Game Variety of all Online Casino Sites

Pros:

30+ live dealer titles

Site features an online poker room

Accepts fiat currency and cryptocurrency

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus offer

Cons:

Limited slots selection

Ignition has been one of the most popular online casinos ever since it opened its virtual doors in 2016.

One of the reasons so many people flock to this online casino site is that it offers more than just a massive collection of casino games. You can claim an awesome welcome bonus and participate in numerous ongoing promotions. You can also count on fast withdrawals and join poker tournaments.

Game Selection 4.5/5

Ignition’s impressive collection of games ensures that you will never become bored. They offer hundreds of games from top software developers, including RTG and Rival Gaming.

On top of having over 100 slots and video poker games to choose from, we were particularly happy with the range of table games. We aren’t just talking about the standard blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants.

You can play many other popular table games like Craps, Teen Patti, and loads of online casino poker titles, including Pai Gow, Caribbean Stud, and Casino Hold ‘Em.

If you want to try something different, you can enter online poker tournaments, bet on virtual sports, or try your luck at Keno and bingo. The only thing missing is sports betting. Perhaps a few more slots as well.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.7/5

New customers have their choice of two attractive welcome bonus offers. Those who fund their account using cryptocurrency can claim a 150% deposit match bonus of up to $3,000. Those who prefer using fiat currency will receive a 100% deposit match up to $2,000.

It’s worth noting that both welcome offers are evenly split between Ignition’s poker platform and casino section. The casino bonus arrives with fairly low 25x wagering requirements, making it really easy to earn back with a few lucky spins.

Furthermore, Ignition’s ongoing promotions ensure that existing customers can always cash in on more bonuses.

Banking 4.6/5

It pays off to use cryptocurrencies to play at Ignition. As such, you can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether to deposit and withdraw. However, they also support a few fiat options, including major credit/debit cards and prepaid vouchers.

Another plus is that members get one free withdrawal every three days. The limits are more than reasonable, too. You can cash out up to $9,500 at a time, depending on which method you choose.

Crypto withdrawals are processed within an hour, while fiat withdrawals usually take 3 to 5 days.

Miscellaneous 4.5/5

While Ignition does not feature a sportsbook, they do have a busy poker room where you can join cash games and poker tournaments. Some of these tournaments feature GTDs well over $100k, so it’s worth taking a shot if you’re an experienced poker player.

3. Super Slots — Best Bonuses of all Online Casinos

Pros:

Lucrative welcome bonus and a variety of promotions

High deposit and withdrawal limits

Fast withdrawals

200+ games from top software providers

Huge selection of payment methods

Cons:

No telephone support

Does not accept eWallets or vouchers

Even though Super Slots launched in 2020, it has already made a splash and earned a reputation as one of the best online casinos around.

Super Slots serves up a feast of mobile games from providers such as Nucleus, Rival Gaming, and BetSoft. The site supports a wide range of secure payment options, 24/7 support, and a very sweet welcome bonus offer.

Game Selection 4.5/5

When you arrive at Super Slots online casino, you have a choice of over 500 games. Mafia Family, Piggy Game, and Gold Bricks are among the dozen titles that were recently added.

The site offers everything from slot games and video poker to table games and specialty games like scratch cards, Keno, and arcade-style games.

Even though the name of the site would indicate that Super Slots specializes in online slots, they do an admirable job of offering a diverse selection of table games that transcends the traditional offerings.

Poker fans will be thrilled to find all sorts of casino poker titles like Oasis Poker, Triple Edge Poker, and Tri Card Poker. It gets even better in the live casino.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.6/5

Be sure to use the bonus code SS250 when you make your first deposit. Doing so will net you a 250% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000.

Then, you can use the bonus code SS100 when you make your next five deposits. This will trigger another 100% up to $1,000 bonus each time as long as you make a minimum deposit of $20.

To cash out your deposit bonus money, you need to wager the bonus plus the deposit amount 35 times within 30 days. After you have completed the welcome bonus, you can participate in loads of regular promotions to earn even more bonus cash and other fantastic perks.

Banking 4.5/5

It couldn’t be easier to deposit and withdraw at Super Slots. The site supports a huge selection of payment options, including cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and even money orders. Deposits and withdrawals are free, and the limits are very high.

Cryptocurrency withdrawals are normally processed within an hour or two. Those who withdraw fiat currency can expect to receive their winnings in 3 to 5 days. The biggest drawback here is that fiat withdrawals can only be made using money orders, bank transfers, or checks by courier.

Miscellaneous 4.6/5

We rated Super Slots as the best online casino for regular promotions for a good reason. They have more ongoing offers than most other online gambling sites. Exclusive crypto bonuses, free spins, and cashback are just a few examples of what you can expect.

You can also participate in daily tournaments to win your share of over $1,000,000 in monthly prizes.

4. Slots of Vegas — Lowest Wagering Requirements of any Online Casino

Pros:

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

No wagering requirements

24/7 customers service includes telephone support

Established brand

Cons:

Cannot access all games in instant play mode

Limited banking options

Slots of Vegas has been in business since 2004. The site features about 150 games from Real Time Gaming, and you can either download the software or use instant play mode to start playing online casino games, although the latter does not give you access to every game.

But what caught our attention the most here was the welcome offer. It has no wagering requirements!

Game Selection 4.2/5

Slots of Vegas is regularly adding new titles to its already decent selection of slots and progressive jackpots. Doragon’s Gems and Nine Realms are among the most recently added. The site also boasts over a dozen video poker games such as Deuces Wild, Aces & Eights, and Bonus Poker.

While you won’t see them until you have opened an account and logged in, Slots of Vegas has plenty of table games and specialty games.

Aside from blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, you can play games like casino poker, craps, and several others.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.9/5

If you are looking for a generous welcome bonus with even more generous wagering requirements, then Slots of Vegas has a deal for you. When you make a minimum deposit of $30 and enter the code NEW300, you’ll get a 300% match bonus up to $3,000 with no rollover and no max cash-out. The only rule? You can’t withdraw the bonus itself — only the winnings.

On top of this, Slots of Vegas has plenty of great offers for existing customers, including bonus funds, free spins, and cashback.

Make sure to agree to accept promotional offers via email and SMS. This way, you will be able to take advantage of many other exclusive offers that you may not find advertised in the promotions section.

Banking 4.0/5

Even though Slots of Vegas accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, those who use fiat currency will be faced with limited options. In fact, you can only deposit fiat money using major credit/debit cards or eCheck.

We weren’t impressed with Slots of Vegas’ withdrawal times as well. While crypto withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours, the pending periods for fiat withdrawals can last up to 7 days.

A lot of online casino players will find this unacceptable. However, if you don’t mind your withdrawals a tad slower — there’s nothing bad in joining Slots of Vegas.

Miscellaneous 4.7/5

We didn’t mention the unbelievably favorable wagering conditions when we told you about the welcome bonus because it deserves its own section.

Very few, if any, of the best online casinos can compete with Slots of Vegas’ No Playthrough bonus. That’s right! When you use the bonus to play keno and slots, you can keep what you win.

5. Bitstarz — No.1 Online Casino for Crypto Players

Pros:

Over 4,000 online casino games

Huge crypto welcome bonus

Lightning-fast withdrawal times

One of the best crypto casinos

Cons:

Higher than average wagering requirements

Not suitable for fiat currency players

Live dealer games not available everywhere

Bitstarz was established in 2014, and it’s recognized as one of the first operators to focus on cryptocurrency. Bitstarz is hands-down one of the best real money casinos in terms of game selection.

Partnerships with dozens of top providers allow the site to offer over 4,000 games. This online casino is known for offering ultra-fast payouts and one of the biggest crypto welcome bonuses in the business.

Game Selection 4.6/5

If you value having the largest collection of real money games to choose from, then Bitstarz has what you’re looking for. You can choose from over 2,000 online slots, including big progressive jackpot slot games such as Master of Starz and Diamond Wild.

Another thing that makes Bitstarz one of the best online casinos is its spectacular collection of table games. It blows most other top casino sites out of the water with more blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants than almost anyone else.

Bitstarz also offers games like casino poker variants, craps, sic bo, and rocket dice. Crypto users can even try their luck at Crash. Of course, you can play live dealer games, too — but keep in mind that most countries are denied access to Bitstarz’s live section.

Bonuses and Rewards 4.2/5

Almost all top online casino sites have a welcome bonus, but very few are as eye-popping as the Bitstarz welcome bonus. Make a first minimum deposit of $20, and you’ll receive a 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC. You’ll also get a whopping 180 free spins.

Your second deposit will earn you a 50% match bonus also up to 1 BTC, while your third deposit nets you a 50% match bonus up to 2 BTC. Make your fourth deposit to receive another 100% match up to 1 BTC. That adds up to a whopping welcome package worth up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

Banking 4.5/5

As a crypto online casino, Bitstarz accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, USDT, ADA, and more. Even if you do not own cryptocurrencies, you can purchase some directly on-site via MoonPay.

Bitstarz also accepts e-wallets and credit cards, but most players around the world will only be allowed to use crypto to play here.

The biggest advantage of using crypto here is that you’ll enjoy near-instant withdrawal times. We’re talking 8 minutes here. That being said, you get much greater value for your money when you deposit crypto at Bitstarz.

Miscellaneous 4.5/5

We rated Bitstarz as the best crypto casino for a few reasons. For starters, they accept so many different coins, and the crypto bonuses are much larger than the fiat bonuses. Also, Bitstarz offers a range of crypto games, including the ever-popular Crash. Bitstarz even facilitates the purchase of cryptocurrency.

Ranking Methodology: How We Ranked & Reviewed the Best Online Casinos:

Game Selection:

Each platform that reached our list of best online real money casinos has a great selection of real money games. This includes slots, table games, specialty games, and live dealer games. Having an abundance of casino games at your disposal guarantees that you will never get bored.

Bonuses and Rewards:

There is no guarantee that you will win real money, but the best real money online casinos will make sure to increase your winning chances through online casino bonuses and promotions. To that end, we’ve assessed each bonus the casinos offer to understand the terms and ensure they are equally fair to all players.

Banking:

We recommend real money casino sites that support the widest range of payment options. Furthermore, we emphasize online casino operators who provide the fastest withdrawal times.

Guide to Best Online Casinos & Real Money Casino Games

Are Online Casinos Rigged?

You can be confident that we only recommend legit online casinos. We urge you to only play at online casino sites that are licensed and have their real money casino games tested and approved by 3rd party agencies like iTechLabs.

Do I Need to Verify my Identity to Play at Top-Rated Online Casinos?

In most cases, regulations require that all customers must verify their age and identity in order to prevent things such as underage gambling and fraudulent activity like money laundering. You will be asked to verify your identity in an online casino when you request your first withdrawal. However, we always suggest you go through the KYC process right away.

How Much Can I Win at Casinos Online?

How much you can win at online casinos depends on the game you play and your bet size. If you want a shot at winning the biggest cash prizes, we suggest that you play online casino games like progressive jackpot slots. Aztec’s Million is a good progressive jackpot you can try (available at Red Dog Casino).

Are Online Casinos Safe?

The best and most popular online casinos go to great lengths to keep you and all of your information safe and secure. Always make sure that the site you play at is licensed and uses technology like SSL encryption and firewalls.

After all, we’ve tested each of our recommended casinos to ensure they all feature advanced player-protection protocols.

What is the Best Online Casino?

The best online casino you can join right now is Red Dog. It has everything from classic and progressive jackpot slots to live dealers and specialty games. Top that off with a crazy 225% welcome package up to $12,250, and you have a near-perfect casino on your hands.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos

Red Dog Casino: We rated Red Dog as the best overall casino. While the other trusted online casino sites covered here excel in certain areas, Red Dog puts it all together to perfection. You can get started with a bumper 225% welcome offer up to $12,250 across your first five deposits.

Ignition Casino: We feel that Ignition Casino offers the best live dealer casino experience. You’ll find dozens of popular live casino titles at this legit online casino — and the stake sizes range from a dollar to $5,000 per hand. Don’t forget to opt-in for Ignition’s $3,000 welcome offer.

Super Slots: You can claim up to a $6,000 welcome package at Super Slots. Once done, you will see why we named Super Slots the best site for regular promotions. You’ll constantly have over 10 active bonuses to benefit from — each one catering to a different day of the week.

Slots of Vegas: Not only is Slots of Vegas one of the best casinos for mobile players, but it also offers the most lenient wagering requirements, which means you’ll have no trouble turning your bonus into real money. Use the code NEW300 to claim up to $3,000 with zero rollover.

Bitstarz: If you want to play at a top online casino using Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, then Bitstarz is the online casino for you. You can claim 20 no-deposit free spins when you verify your email and further benefit from a 5 BTC welcome package + 180 free spins.

How to Sign Up & Play Casino Games at Top Online Casinos

Now that you have seen what our top online casinos have to offer, you’ll probably want to open an account and start playing. We will now walk you through the process, using Red Dog as an example.

Step 1: Go to Red Dog Casino

Follow this link to visit Red Dog

Hit the “Claim Bonus” button

Fill out the three-step registration form and accept the terms

Click the “Create Account” icon at the bottom of the form

Step 2: Check your Email or SMS

You will receive an activation link in your email. Simply click on it to activate your account

You may also be asked to provide a PIN which will be sent via SMS. Simply enter the PIN in the provided field

Step 3: Make your First Deposit

Select the “Cashier” button at the top of the page to trigger the deposit form

Under the tab “Bonuses,” enter the code WAGGINGTAILS to trigger the bonus

Choose the payment method you want to use

Enter the deposit amount and submit your payment

You can now play casino games for real money

Enjoy Everything the Best Online Casinos Have to Offer!

If you use any of the best online casinos we recommend, you will realize that online gambling can indeed be a super-fun and rewarding experience for lucky players.

If you’re still in doubt about where to sign-up, we will once again advise you to join Red Dog Casino for the overall best online gambling experience. The games are top-quality, there are many jackpot slots, and the bonus itself is very much worth claiming. We can’t ask for more.

But nothing stops you from exploring all of our recommendations and even taking advantage of multiple welcome bonuses.

Ultimately, choose a casino that suits you the best, and remember to play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

