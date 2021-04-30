From disasters like wildfires or the winter storm that paralyzed Texas earlier, to outdoor activities like camping or overlanding, there’s not always an electrical outlet when you want one, and there are few thoughts so fundamentally terrifying to the modern people — things able to shake a man to his core — than being without power when you need it. That’s why it’s vital to own a portable power station.

As the spring wound down, after the huge success of their crowdfunding for the flagship model EP500/Pro, the lithium power storage pioneer BLUETTI has released another much smaller portable power station for a larger crowd – The 716Wh, 700watts EB70. And a 200W foldable solar panel called SP200. This combination will give you an eco-friendly solar generator that can provide power for everything from smartphones, laptops to appliances.

Design

The EB70 has a fire-proof ABS + PC material case plastic exterior, available in three colors as Mint Green, Steel Gray and Camine. Rubber feet underneath, and a solid foldable carry handle. The handle’s comfortable enough (important when you need to carry it around), and balance is extremely good. With 4 AC outlets and up to 700W continuous pure sine wave power, this unit would come in handy when you are on the road or camping. Gives you the exact same(or even better) power as you get from your home outlets.

Hardware: Battery pack, Input & Output

Main Specs of BLUETTI EB70:

BLUETTI EB70 is packed with a 716Wh lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery pack – one of the most stable and durable battery chemistries in the industry. With BLUETTI’s self-made BMS controller, the whole unit can last over 2500+ charge cycles before the detained capacity drops to 80%.

There are a decent array of AC/DC outlets on the front panel of EB70, makes it possible to run almost all your 5V/12V loads and basic AC appliances for the road.

100W USB-C x2: The Ultimate Recharge Center For Laptop Users

Working is hard, and when your laptop is close to dying, it’s even harder. Fortunately, BLUETTI EB70 can save the day when you’re low on battery and outlets are out of reach.

There are already plenty of USB power banks for laptops out there in the market, but BLUETTI has brought this to a whole new level.

Featured with two 100W PD3.0 USB-C ports, the EB70 can charge almost all USB-C laptops at full speed. For the flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro (99.8Wh), it can provide up to 6 charges. And last but least, the two 100W USB-C outlets are independent, meaning they can recharge two laptops at full speed, simultaneously. The total output power is up to 200W! Not only you can get rid of those bulky laptop adapters, but also have the fastest power source to juice up your productivity tools.

Recharge: Flexible 4 Ways To Choose

You can charge up the BLUETTI EB70 via solar, car, gas-fired generator or with the included AC/DC adapter. Here are the specs:

·200W MPPT solar charge (SP200 solar panel is not included) – 4 hours charge time

·Included 200W AC adapter (25.2V, 8A) – 4 hours charge time

·12V/24 Car charge via cig-lighter port – 4~8 hours charge time

·gas-fire generator – 4~6 hours charge time

For solar charging, the BLUETTI contains an advanced MPPT solar charge controller. Plug some solar panels into the 8mm input port on the front of the unit and you’re good to go – although you do have to buy their SP200 foldable solar panels separately (or use whatever panel you have, as long as the open circuit voltage falls in the range of 12~28V).

Price: Premier at $499, Unbeatable Cost-performance

The EB70 is considered as an all-round upgrade successor of BLUETTI’s classic AC50S(300watt/500wh, Now at $399 on Amazon). For EB70’s debut on their new website bluettipower.com, BLUETTI has offered a straight $100 OFF coupon, makes every customer can get the EB70 for only USD $499!

Since Jackery is only offering 518wh/500W and Ecoflow’s offering 576Wh/600W for the exact same price. Among these top brands, it’s safe to say that BLUETTI EB70 is undoubtedly the best choice for its price range.

