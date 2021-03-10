How to unblock YouTube while in China

In 2009 China has come to a decision to block several services like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter due to the content, which was found as inappropriate and untrue by the country’s government. The censorship that has been a part of China’s governmental politics for more than 11 years now is a real struggle for those who come to visit the country.

Some people are aware of the fact that the majority of world-famous services are blocked in China, but there is also quite a lot of people who get unpleasantly surprised with the news that they won't be able to access their favorite social networks and services during their stay in China.

As to every situation, there is a solution to this one. A VPN is a secure and fast tool that can easily help you bypass bans in terms of internet use. Choosing the right VPN might seem a little difficult, but we have a bunch of the best options with which you will be able to enjoy your favorite YouTube content while in China.

How does the VPN work?

A Virtual Private Network works by establishing a secure connection between your device and the server you choose. Your current IP address switches to the one that the server provides and you can easily avoid bans, since your internet activity can’t be tracked.

It’s not rocket science. Having chosen one of the VPNs from the list, all you have to do is download it on your device and then among the countries given, choose the one where YouTube is not blocked. You can never go wrong with connecting to the USA server, because most services work there. That’s pretty much all, now you can watch YouTube without any problems.

Why choose VPN?

Along with being the number one tool for bypassing restrictions in the countries where such issues exist, it will also make your internet activity private as it should be.

Internet privacy is questionable nowadays and if you want to keep your data safe and your activity untracked, VPN is all you need. If you get a VPN to access geo-restricted content, also keep in mind that it’s working in so many more beneficial directions other than that. Apart from granting the access to blocked services, you also get a freedom of use.

Free or paid VPN?

The choice depends on your personal preferences and budget. The biggest difference between paid and free VPN lies in the safety of your personal information and the ads, which some people can’t stand.

Frankly speaking, most paid VPNs are pretty budget-friendly and by paying several dollars a month you get access to almost every restricted website and also stay invisible while surfing the web. If you only need VPN for short stay in China, buying a subscription may not be necessary, but if you are planning to use it more than that, paid VPNs will offer higher quality services and data safety.

