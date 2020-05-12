Top three password management tips for smartphones

Smartphones are all around us – professionals, business executives, housewives, students – everyone has a phone nowadays. The utility and convenience offered by smartphones cannot be denied; they have revolutionized our lives and taken it to an all-new level. But, with all the benefits also come some drawbacks.

The increasing reliance on cellphones means our sensitive, personal information might be at risk if our phone gets stolen. Today, I will provide you three tips to ensure the safety of your personal data on your smartphone and protect it from hackers or unauthorized use:

Lock Your Device

Locking your device using a password ensures privacy – to some extent – even if you lose your smartphone or if it gets stolen. Setting a password is the simplest type of security feature that you can use on your smartphone, and the rest follows.

You can prevent unauthorized access to personal data on your phone if you secure it with a password. You never know when you might forget your phone somewhere and it ends up in someone else’s hands. In such a situation, you want to make sure that your private data stays away from prying eyes.

Use Strong Passwords

Using a password for your smartphone is an essential security practice – only if the password is strong enough! There is no use of locking your device if your password is common knowledge to everyone around you, or if it is painfully simple to guess.

Use a strong password for your smartphone, but make sure you can remember it afterward. You need to use your smartphone every once in a while, thus typing in a difficult password every time can be quite a hassle. But there is a solution; you do not have to create a lengthy password with lots of numbers and special characters. Just make one that is short yet powerful. Use less but difficult characters in your password, and make it hard to guess.

If typing in a password every time bothers you, then consider using a pattern as your password. Draw patterns instead of typing a password; some people find it fun to apply the pattern to unlock their devices. Creating a unique pattern for your phone as a password not only keeps your device protected but also saves you the hassle of typing a password repeatedly.

Use a Password Manager

If you use your smartphone for virtually everything, i.e. logging in to your online accounts, mobile banking, etc., then we advise you to use a password manager. A Password Management software program will keep all your passwords in one place, secured by a master password.

Use a mobile password manager to keep all your passwords with you at all times and access them on the go. A mobile password manager not only stores passwords for your accounts you access from your smartphone, but you can also use it to store all your other passwords, credit card numbers, and pin codes, etc.

You can download many of these password managers for free, but for added security features you should be to spend a little. A few of the top mobile password manager programs include LastPass, Dashlane, Keeper, Roboform, NordPass, and Keepass.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.