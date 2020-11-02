1More ColorBuds True Wireless Headphones review

Up for review today are a pair of true wireless earbuds from 1more. Priced $100 and offered in four color options, the ColorBuds promise 22 hours of music through their internal battery and the charging case. How do they sound? Are they comfortable? Read on to learn more.

Design

The ColorBuds from 1More are the most compact true wireless buds the brand has ever created. Upon opening the package I was shocked by how small and lightweight the buds and case are this time around. I was also pleasantly surprised to see 1More went with USB-C for charging over micro USB, one of the complaints I had in my review of the 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones.

However, one thing I would have preferred 1More to retain from the Stylish True Wireless Headphones, is the matte finish on the case. Instead, the ColorBuds feature a shiny finish on the case that I fear will accumulate scratches over time, and has already proved to be a magnet for lint and dust. Plus, I just prefer the look of the matte black finish.

Comfort

I must admit, I was concerned about the fit and comfort. I have smaller than average ear canals and finding the right fit can be a bit challenging sometimes. One thing that always helps is when the buds include ear wings to prevent the buds from falling out, ensuring a tight and secure fit. All it took was inserting the ColorBuds for the first time to realize this concern was completely unfounded.

Whether using the medium-sized ear tips or the small, I found the buds stayed in my ears securely and comfortably. I was able to wear them for a couple of hours at a time without them falling out or causing any ear fatigue.

User Experience

In my review of the 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones, I was rather harsh on them about the update process. I’m happy to report this has been greatly improved with the ColorBuds. The update process was streamlined and simplified this time around, only requiring you to open the case with the buds inside to upgrade the firmware.

Touch controls have never been my favorite on headphones. They can be a bit hit or miss, and getting accustomed to the timing for the tapping can take a little getting used to. In the end, I always find that they work fine, but it’s not as convenient as a physical button.

However, the choice to go with touch-sensitive controls here most likely helped 1More shrink down the size of the ColorBuds, which is a nice improvement.

A couple of additional features I enjoyed from the ColorBuds include, the ability to use a single earbud–whether it be the right or left bud–as well as the optical sensor, that automatically pauses music when you remove one of the buds from your ears and resumes playback once you reinsert it.

App

1More’s app is pretty simple and provides you with the basics, such as upgrading the firmware of the headphones or customizing the buttons. There are some improvements I’d love to see implemented though, such as an equalizer and the option to customize the shortcuts for each individual bud.

For example, I would have loved to assign play/pause to the right bud while assigning voice control to the left bud.

Finally, I’d appreciate it if 1More removed the notification shown by its app, because as far as I can tell, it is completely non-functioning. Trying to tap on any of the icons while listening to music does absolutely nothing–and even if it did–every music app already includes controls in the notification tray, making it a useless waste of space.

Sound Quality

The 1More ColorBuds use the Qualcomm aptX codec for a stable connection and high-quality sound when streaming Bluetooth audio.

As far as the actual characteristics of the audio quality, I found the ColorBuds to have a more limited soundstage than I prefer. However, the bass was tight and punchy, which is great for most pop and rap songs. The highs, on the other hand, were a bit reserved, while still allowing for most of the details from tracks to come through.

Overall, the ColorBuds don’t sound overly bright, but they aren’t too bass-heavy either–landing somewhere in the middle–offering a mostly flat and balanced sound signature.

Battery Life

1More rates the ColorBuds for up to 6 hours on a single charge, and after a few weeks of usage, I can vouch for that. What’s even better is the buds only require a 15-minute charge for an additional two hours of battery life. This should ensure that you’ll never have to go too long without your tunes while on the go.

Final Thoughts

1More has produced its most compact pair of truly wireless headphones with the ColorBuds. They offer decent sound quality with fantastic battery life and all for under $100, after clipping the coupon on Amazon.

However, while the sound quality is entirely acceptable for the price range, if you’re looking for a pair of truly wireless headphones with a wider soundstage and brighter highs, I’d recommend you try out the bulkier Stylish True Wireless Headphones from 1More. These days you can even pick them up for less than the ColorBuds, just make sure you clip the coupon from Amazon when ordering.

