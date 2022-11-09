I can’t live without Android Auto now. I’ve had it several years in my previous vehicle via a Pioneer aftermarket addition and it was a “have to have it” option in the new car I purchased last month. Unfortunately, Android Auto is pretty standard on modern cars, but most manufacturers still consider the fully wireless variant a premium option.

Thankfully, we are in the fun world of tech and multiple companies are filling this void in the market with aftermarket Android Auto wireless adapters. We’ve covered a few others, but the latest we’ve spent time with is Carsifi. This new dongle brings all we’ve come to expect but also has a few surprises up its sleeve.

Plug and Play

You can’t get much easier of a setup. Like the competition we’ve used, the Carsifi Android Auto dongle is a breeze to get going in your car. Plug the included USB cable into the appropriate port in your car, connect to the dongle via Bluetooth settings, and then complete your onboarding via the car infotainment.

That’s it. You should have the Carsifi ready to enjoy your wireless jams in less than five minutes.

The Magic Button

So what sets Carsifi apart from other wireless Android Auto adapters? It’s the Magic Button. The company has built a dongle that supports multiple connections. Whether you carry a work phone and personal, or the more common, you and the significant other both have an Android, then Carsifi can be the solution.

You can accomplish this by independently setting up the secondary phone using the same steps above. Then, you can “hot swap” devices in the car by double-clicking the Magic Button. The unit defaults to the last known connection but easily swaps between owners with just the tap of this button.

Performance

The Carsifi dongle has performed exceptionally in my time with it installed. At first setup, it’s truly plug-and-play as if it’s any other Bluetooth audio unit. Afterward, your car should remember the connection and preset it moving forward.

My only complaint is that occasionally the Magic Button didn’t swap devices on the first try. Usually, a second double-click did the trick. Otherwise, you shouldn’t have any issues getting the Carsifi up and running in your vehicle.

Another notable is the battery life of the connected Android phone. It’s not great, but this is true for every other option to add wireless Auto as well. Using the combination of WiFi and Bluetooth simultaneously is taxing for the endurance of the phone attached.

An added bonus is that Carsifi has a companion app. This allows for basic software tweaks and more importantly, software updates. This makes it on par with the AAWireless and a step ahead of Moto MA1. Being able to fix bugs as they arise with little input from the consumer is a huge plus.

Conclusion

Carsifi is another outstanding way to add wireless Android Auto to a car that doesn’t have it from the factory. With a USB cable and quick connection to Bluetooth, you can add it to any car with wired Android Auto.

The last selling feature is that Carsifit won’t break the bank. At $100, this puts it firmly in the same range as its competition. Honestly, of the three wireless Android Auto options I’ve tested, Carsifi is my favorite.

I can’t put my finger on it, but it just seems to launch and perform slightly better than both AAWireless and the Moto. Add in the multiple device support with the Magic Button, and I think you’ve got the most complete aftermarket wireless adapter Android Auto users should take a look at.