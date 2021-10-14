If there’s one thing the pandemic has done for a lot of people, it’s expose just how dependent we are on the work systems we have in place. From PC power and multiple monitors to cubicles and rooms with privacy, we learned the hard way how good we had things.

Those of us who were forced to work from home or spend a number of semesters remotely attending school quickly found out that the small desks and student chairs we have aren’t built for the long haul. It didn’t take long for us to toss out the old beat up chair for something with lumbar support.

Similarly, plenty of people have taken the stay-at-home situation head on, incorporating an exercise bike or fitness chair into the “new normal” situation. Because why not create a healthy habit if you’re forced to create a new one?

Take replacing desks, for instance. Given the chance to swap out that old card table for something substantial, wouldn’t it be smart to consider something less conventional? Lots of folks are transitioning to standing desks.

We’re no stranger to standing desks, having used one here at the office for around five years or more. And while we could do a lot better to stand at it more often, it’s great to have for a variety of reasons.

After having reviewed the Flexispot 2-in-1 exercise chair, we were fortunate enough to check out one of the company’s standing desks. Here are my thoughts and impressions on the Adjustable Standing Desk Pro Series.

Our team was sent the 48″ x 24″ White Wood Grain laminated top with black legs. As of today there are no less than 10 different colors for laminated finishes as well as bamboo and another four under solid wood. That is to say you can surely find something for any environment or style preference.

Shipped in separate boxes, the legs and tabletop were easy to assemble. There were two of us building the desk and it took around 10-15 minutes total. I suspect it would only be a few minutes longer to do it on your own; we were sharing the tools and had to wait at times.

Once assembled, we slid the desk against the wall and began using it. We appreciate that you can choose which side of the table you want the power controls. Tucked just under the corner edge of the table, they’re easy to reach and fairly simple to understand.

You’ll want to look through the instruction book to figure out what certain symbols or numbers mean, but once you have a grasp on them, it’s intuitive. Suffice it to say, you can preset heights for different users which is great for sharing a common desk in the office. Also awesome is the ability to set a reminder to stand or sit down via the dedicated button.

As far as weight is concerned, feel free to put whatever you’d normally have on your desk on the Flexispot Pro Series. Rated for up to 275lbs, you’ll have a tough time putting too much on it.

We found the motor to be really quiet with each leg doing a share of the lifting. Things were steady, smooth, and rather quick when making adjustments both up and down. There’s no concern with disrupting others in the environment because it’s largely silent and over as quickly as it begins.

The tabletop is easy to wipe down and has not shown any signs that it will warp or break apart along the edges. To be clear, we did have some sticky material along the sides of the desk but it was removed with a little elbow grease and fingernails. If you have this on your desk, Goo Gone or something similar will make short work of it.

We might have liked some form of cord control under the desk, such as a channel to run the cables. With that said, we attached a few 3M sticky pads and it’s held things in place quite nicely.

Having used a 60-inch standing desk for a number of years we were concerned that 48-inches might feel short. As it turns out, it feels cozy and more natural.

If you have multiple screens, a keyboard and mouse, and other items on your desk, this is about all the space you need. Keeping that in mind, 55-inch, 60-inch, 72-inch, and 80-inch versions but vary based on material and color. And if you’re looking for a deeper desk, some of those options are 30-inches deep.

Conclusion

We have been really impressed with the Flexispot brand thus far and are only too happy to recommend it to others. Not only are they quality products, but the desk comes in around 2/3rd the price of what we spent on our predecessor. Best of all, we like the peace of mind in having a five year warranty.

Pricing starts at $399.99 for the 48″ x 24″ laminated desktop in the Pro Series. If your budget doesn’t allow for that much, there are plenty of other desk styles available at Flexispot’s website.

Look for the laminated finish in black, white, maple, mahogany, custom graphite, marble grey, special walnut, ebony, oak and brown wood grain finishes. Similarly, you can also choose from a variety desk frames colors: black, white and grey.