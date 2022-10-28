After spending a couple of long years living the pandemic lifestyle, I’ve made a few personal changes. Among them are regular workouts, mental therapy, and better ways of working.

Having spent nearly 15 years running AndroidGuys from behind a standard desk, I’ve slowly and steadily become a standing desk person. I’ve always known about the benefits of using one but didn’t really commit myself to working from a standing desk. We’re creatures of comfort and let’s face it, some chairs can be really comfy.

The team at Flexispot has provided me with a number of office products (E5 Pro, 2-in-1 Fitness Chair) over the last two years with the latest being the E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk ($530+). How does it differ from the E5 Pro ($380+) line? Is it worth the price difference. Read on to learn more.

Get to Know the Flexispot E7 Pro Plus

For starters, the E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk is a more sturdy office companion than its E5 Pro counterpart. Able to support up to 355lbs, that’s more than strong enough to handle multiple monitors, speakers, and other accessories.

As far as putting things together, it’s pretty easy to set up. You may want to have an extra person on hand as the frame alone is roughly 70lbs.

Incredibly quiet, the legs adjust quickly and without any stuttering. You’ll barely even hear it when it’s in motion and things are so smooth you can stand a nickel on its edge and it won’t wobble. At 1.5-inches per second, it has the fastest motor in the Flexispot lineup.

As far as height goes, the E7 Pro Plus has a range of 22.8-inches up to 48.4-inches. By comparison, the E5 Pro offers 24.4-inches to 50-inches. It’s not a big difference, but it’s worth noting; however, both will work great for most people’s heights.

User Height Ranges

E7 Pro Plus: 4’2″ to 6’4″

E5 Pro: 4’6″ to 6’7″

When it comes to adjusting the height, the ‘Premium’ control panel is an LED touch screen and allows for memory presets and anti-collision. Moreover, it has a child lock so that your desk doesn’t get adjusted during playtime.

The E7 Pro Plus utilizes a 3-stage frame which allows for the higher load capacity and faster lift speed. By contrast, the E5 Pro has a 2-stage frame that’s great for daily use.

The E5 comes with an ‘Advanced’ keypad that also has anti-collision and memory presets but instead of the child lock, it has an interval reminder that beeps to help you remember when to stand and stretch.

The E7 Pro Plus comes in three frame colors: Black, White, and Grey with multiple desktop material and color options. Additionally, the standing desk comes with a cable tray to keep things nice and tidy underneath.

Best of all, the Flexispot E7 Pro Plus comes with a 15 year warranty whereas the E5 Pro is backed by a still-awesome 10 year protection.

Conclusion

The Flexispot E7 Pro Plus is versatile, quick, quiet, and sturdy as hell. I really like that you can customize the color of the frame as well as the desktop itself. With sizes that range anywhere from 48-inches wide up to 79-inches, you’ll also find depths of 24-inches to 35-inches.

If you’re the type of user who likes to have multiple monitors and items on the desk, you’ll be very pleased with the E7 Pro Plus. The same goes for those who have a number of people who will use the desk for an array of needs.

This is easily the most well-rounded standing desk I’ve used and it will be the first one I recommend to others. It’s competitively priced and excellently crafted, and best of all, backed by a 15 year warranty.