In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the GravaStar Venus Bluetooth Speaker. How does this pint-sized speaker fare in a crowded space of wireless audio? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.
Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!
What is the GravaStar Venus?
The GravaStar Venus is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a mecha-inspired design that’s right out of a sci-fi film. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, it can be paired with another unit to create stereo sound.
Gallery
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 10-hour battery life per charge
- 6 RGB lights for effect
- Available in a variety of colors
- USB Type-C Charging
- Pair two together for stereo sound
- Familiar GravaStar aesthetics
Listen to the Episode
Parting Thoughts
The sort of speaker that looks right at home on a Twitch stream or in a gamer’s room, it has all the hallmarks of GravaStar’s designs. Part robot, part spider, it’s a unique option for someone who “has it all” or might be looking for something a little different. It travels easily, features a respectable 10 hour playtime, and plays at higher volume levels than one might expect.
Where to Buy the GravaStar Venus
Learn more about the GavaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker at the manufacturer’s website where it’s available to purchase for about $90.