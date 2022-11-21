In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the GravaStar Venus Bluetooth Speaker. How does this pint-sized speaker fare in a crowded space of wireless audio? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the GravaStar Venus?

The GravaStar Venus is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a mecha-inspired design that’s right out of a sci-fi film. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, it can be paired with another unit to create stereo sound.

Features

Bluetooth 5.0

10-hour battery life per charge

6 RGB lights for effect

Available in a variety of colors

USB Type-C Charging

Pair two together for stereo sound

Familiar GravaStar aesthetics

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

The sort of speaker that looks right at home on a Twitch stream or in a gamer’s room, it has all the hallmarks of GravaStar’s designs. Part robot, part spider, it’s a unique option for someone who “has it all” or might be looking for something a little different. It travels easily, features a respectable 10 hour playtime, and plays at higher volume levels than one might expect.

Where to Buy the GravaStar Venus

Learn more about the GavaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker at the manufacturer’s website where it’s available to purchase for about $90.