Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories

Mophie Snap Ecosystem review

4.2
Features
Performance
Warranty
We like where mophie's head is at with its new snap ecosystem of products. Not only does it help extend the functionality of today's modern phones, it works almost just as nicely for those without wireless charging. If you have a phone that supports wireless charging and have not purchased any accessories yet, the snap ecosystem is a no-brainer. Plus, the products are backed by a two-year warranty.
By Scott Webster

Although wireless charging in mobile phones has been around for quite some time, it seems to have picked up a little steam as of late. Largely due to Apple’s MagSafe tech for its latest devices, consumers are more interested in wireless charging than ever.

Mophie, no stranger to the world of charging, is out with a new ecosystem of products centered around one common goal. In short, it aims to offer MagSafe-like experience to all handsets, regardless of whether it runs iOS or Android.

We’ve been provided a sample of some of the first accessories to hit the market and have come away quite impressed. Here’s a Test Drive review of the mophie snap ecosystem.

Test Drive posts are our way of sharing immediate impressions and early reactions to products, apps, and services. Not to be construed as a full review, these are first-blush looks at things we think you’d enjoy.

Here’s a quick official description of the three accessories we’re reviewing.

  • snap vent mount ($29.95) – The snap vent mount keeps smartphones at the perfect viewing angle while driving and holds it in portrait or landscape mode. The strong magnets secure your phone in place, making it easy to use for GPS navigation or hands‑free calling.
  • snap+ wireless vent mount ($49.95) – The snap+ wireless charging vent mount delivers up to 15W of power to your phone while holding it at the perfect viewing angle. The strong magnets secure your phone in place and make it easy to use for GPS navigation or hands‑free calling. The snap+ wireless charger is removable for added versatility, and the snap+ wireless vent mount includes a 20W USB-C car adapter.
  • snap+ juice pack mini ($49.95) – The snap+ juice pack mini contains a 5,000mAh internal battery and demonstrates mophie’s deep commitment to the performance and convenience of mobile power. Use the USB-C input/output port to quickly recharge the snap+ juice pack mini or to charge another device at up to 12W. The magnetic array ensures accurate placement so charging begins on contact, and the integrated four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life.

Early Impressions

Here’s how things break down in a nutshell. The mophie snap products employ the use of a circular magnetic ring that adheres to the back of your phone. Once in place it can help your phone stick to a car mount, wireless charger, or other accessory in the line.

If your phone has wireless charging capabilities and you’ve yet to purchase a car mount, you’d be wise to consider something in the mophie snap lineup. Not only will it make travel more convenient, it also opens the door to extra flexibility in other areas, too.

SEE: Google Pixel 5 review

Sticking the snap plate onto your phone is about as easy as it gets, provided you know where your charging coils are located on the phone. There is a simple tool included with the snap adapters to help ensure you line things up properly.

Our advice is to clean the back of your phone properly and, if possible, avoid any cases with too much texture. There is an adhesive at play so the more of a tight seal or bite, the better. After you’ve got your snap adapter in place, you’re good to go.

We found the mophie snap products connect to each other easily and with a bit of “oomph”. There’s no questioning of whether things are connected; however, it doesn’t require all that much to pull them apart.

It’s important that point out that the snap adapters are nice to have even if you don’t want or need the wireless charging. Take the vent mount, for instance. This one doesn’t have any charging capabilities, but it makes it so you can place your phone in an easy-to-reach spot. If you rely on Google Maps, Waze, or Android Auto for anything, it’s nice to have a convenient place to glance at every so often.

On the other hand, if you do plan to utilize wireless charging as often as possible, check out the snap+ wireless vent mount. In short, it adds a powered wireless charger to the mount. This is a great option for those who like to top off the battery on the way home or to keep powered up on a road trip.

The snap+ juice pack mini is a portable charger for phones that calls to mind the other battery packs in the mophie lineup. The key difference here is that there are no extra ports for plugging in a device. Well, aside from the requisite USB-C port which can be used for both charging the battery or a phone.

Smaller than a deck of playing cards, it’s an extra 5,000mAh to keep in your pocket or purse. And similar to other mophie chargers, you get the soft fabric and minimalist design as well as four LED indicator lights. Indeed, you can see just how much battery is left in the reserve so you know when it’s time to charge it back up.

With other accessories due later this year, we like where mophie is headed. The snap adapters are a great way of adding MagSafe-like functionality to existing Apple devices as well as Qi-enabled handsets.

If you have a phone that supports wireless charging and have not purchased any accessories yet, the snap ecosystem is a no-brainer. Likewise, they’re convenient for standard devices, too.

Share a vehicle or desk with someone who utilizes the snap mounts? You can purchase two snap adapters for $20 and add them to other phones. This way everyone in the family can use the same car mount, even if they’re not charging off of it. All of the snap products come with a snap adapter.

One of the best parts about buying mophie products is that it backs them with a two-year warranty.

Where to Buy

You can learn more about the various mophie snap accessories at the manufacturer’s website where’s they are also available to purchase. Additionally, select products are offered at places like Best Buy and Amazon.

Look for more mophie snap products to arrive later in the year.

Related

GameSir F7 Claw Tablet Game Controller review

Accessories
The GameSir F7 Claw Tablet Gaming Controller is a funky yet functional way to play games on your tablet for games that support it.
Read more

FIIL CC2 Wireless Earbuds review

Accessories
FIIL has a winner in the CC2 truly wireless earbuds. Unique design and good sound lend to a great option.
Read more

House of Marley Positive Vibration XL ANC Headphones Review

Reviews
Up for review are House of Marley's latest product, the Positive Vibration XL ANC Headphones. How do they, feel, and sound?
Read more

reMarkable 2 review

Reviews
The reMarkable 2 is an e-ink writing tablet that aims to modernize and reinvent the "pen and paper" approach to life. How does it fare? Here's our review.
Read more

Recent articles

Mophie Snap Ecosystem review

Accessories
Mophie's new snap line of products provide a MagSafe-like experience to all handsets, including Android and iOS. We go hands on with a few.
Read more

Boost your data analytics and visualization skills with this $30 online training bundle

Deal of the Day
Boost your data analytics and visualization skills over nine courses and of content on Microsoft Power BI with this discounted bundle.
Read more

Mint Mobile offers 6 free months of service with purchase of phone and 6 month plan

News and Rumors
Mint Mobile is offering six months of free service or $90 in account credit to try to lure you away from your current carrier....
Read more

Xfinity Mobile Buyer’s Guide

Guides
Xfinity Mobile is an MVNO network from Comcast for Xfinity Internet customers that runs on Verizon's towers as well as millions of secure Wi-Fi hotspots.
Read more

Motorola One 5G UW ace launches with new Verizon Adaptive Sound

News and Rumors
Today, Verizon has launched the Motorola One 5G UW Ace featuring the Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and all-new Verizon Adaptive Sound.
Read more

How does your smartphone charge? The terminology and the tech behind it

Tips & Tools
The process of charging a device is a complex one. Here's how the charger, cable, and your device work together to produce a safe charge.
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Like This

Mophie Snap Ecosystem review

Mophie's new snap line of products provide a MagSafe-like experience to all handsets, including Android and iOS. We go hands on with a few.

Boost your data analytics and visualization skills with this $30 online...

©