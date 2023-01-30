Wireless chargers are becoming so popular in recent times. Simply putting the smartphone, earbuds, smartwatch, or any other compatible device on the charging surface of the wireless charger, charges devices efficiently via magnetic induction. Wireless chargers are very easy to use when compared to wired chargers.

In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the Excitrus Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. The Excitrus Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand offers a 3-in-1 charging feature means you can charge three devices simultaneously. What’s new with this charger, is it worth purchasing? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the Excitrus Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

The Excitrus Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand does an interesting job of pairing function with design. The all-metal design looks right at home on your desk, counter, or table, giving you a spot to charge your phone, headphones and watch all at the same time.

The magnet is designed in such a way that you have assurance it will hold your phone but also make as simple to grab and answer as if it were sitting on your desk. The form factor makes glancing at notifications easy with just a glance to the side of the monitor you can see your phone propped up and facing you.

The powerful Qi wireless charging gives you the juice for all the devices you carry on the go. This is perfect for the person who has a need for charging all devices without needing all the space that three separate charges would take.

Features

15W Magnetic Wireless Charging(Qi)

Compatible to MagSafe iPhone 12 or later

3-in-1 Charging

Wireless Charging to iPhone 12 or later

Wireless Charging to AirPods/AirPods Pro

USB-A Socket for Charging Apple Watch

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

If you value space saving and efficiency the Excitrus Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is a perfect companion for all the devices you carry daily. The ease of just setting your phone, earbuds, or watch down and knowing it’s going to charge without the need to connect wires gives peace of mind.

Where to buy the Excitrus Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

The Excitrus Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand costs $49.99 and is available for purchase from Manufacturer’s website.