Anker has announced a bevy of new devices for this year 2022. The new additions spread across the company’s many brands and markets. From the home security eufy line to the good ole fashioned Anker battery lineup, there are several units the company is proud to unveil.

eufy Security 4G Starlight Camera

This is the star of this new lineup. eufy has quickly been building a great offering for folks that want to build a home security system without all the fuss and contracts. This new wireless camera checks a ton of boxes including 4G and an optional solar panel that ensures you never run out of power.

True Wireless 4G – avoid the cords and wires, install anywhere without Wifi coverage

dark environments (light intensity above 0.3 lx). Identify even the tiniest details in 2K clarity anytime with a powerful 5MP lens.

twice the battery life of ordinary 4G cameras. With its 2.6W high-efficiency solar panel, just a few hours of direct sunlight each day is enough to continuously power the camera.

the built-in GPS. You can also use a camouflage silicone cover* to prevent the camera from being stolen or damaged by weather or vandals. Withstands rain, dust, and extreme temps – (-4°F-131°F, -20°C-55°C) with its IP67

rating and sturdy build.

rating and sturdy build. No Monthly Fee for local data storage.

The eufy Security Starlight Camera with 4G will be available in the US starting April 15. The retail price is set at $250 without the solar panel and $270 with it. There will also be a camo cover available at a later date.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro

Anker will also be refreshing its eufy Smart Scale with the P2 Pro. The previous generation was a favorite of ours with the ability to give you that accountability when trying to change your body.

including heart rate, body weight, body fat, BMI, and more. 3D U-Body™️ model. Input your body measurements to generate a virtual model of yourself,

giving you a visualization of your body shape changing. More Accurate. The weighing accuracy can be limited to 0.1lbs(50g), which supports the baby & pet measurement mode.

worry-free in the bathroom.

The eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro will also be available to purchase in the United States starting April 15. The full retail price will be set at $60.

Nebule Cosmos Laser 4K

Nebula has become the home entertainment division of Anker’s brands. This new projector seems to reset the most premium unit Nebula has to offer with the Cosmos Laser 4K. With a plethora of top-end features, it deserves that top spot.

Laser-Powered Brightness: 2,400 ISO Lumens, 4K Resolution and ALPD 3.0 technology bring bright and stunning images even with lights on.

Move Your Home Theater: Easily carry around your house with its ergonomically designed handle.

Gridless Auto Keystone Correction aligns the image without a grid and Seamless Autofocus quickly clears up the display.

Gridless Auto Keystone Correction aligns the image without a grid and Seamless Autofocus quickly clears up the display. Android TV 10.0: Provide 7000+ Mainstream Apps including Netflix (Access with included 4K streaming dongle).

30W Speakers with AiFi technology and Dolby Audio: Heighten the intensity of the soundtrack and the intimacy of whispers to provide immersive cinema-quality sound. Plus, AiFi technology and Dolby Audio create a true 3D soundscape.

Eye Guard technology: Provides intelligent eye protection with a distance sensor.

Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W)

You can’t have a new year of Anker devices without a charger. Anker is bringing back the GaN tech to expand the Nano series with an updated 65W charger with triple ports.

Small Build with Big Power: Power up your devices conveniently wherever you go.

Pioneered in GaN technology since 2018, Anker’s award-winning GaN II technology makes 735 Charger (Nano II 65W) 53% smaller than an original 61W charger without sacrificing any power. High-Power 65W Charger for Different Devices: Fully charged MacBook Air 13”

(2020) in just 2 hours when connected to a single device. Power will be distributed efficiently between ports to ensure you get the best charge. No More Queuing When Charging: Charge three devices at the same time, making

your work-from-home experience more efficient.

possible speed.