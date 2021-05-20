Recently, we had the chance to review the EZVIZ C6CN Pro security camera for keeping an eye on the inside of your home. But when it comes to security, there’s a lot going on outside your home as well. That’s why today we’re taking a look at the C4W Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi security camera that EZVIZ was nice enough to send out.

Key features

IP67 water and dust resistance

Motion activated

1080p video quality

Night vision

Two-way audio

Local storage

The EZVIZ C4W outdoor security camera has a lot going for it. The turret style design allows for easy mounting as well as positioning of the camera. The motion activation works well and I found it notified me of events more quickly than the C6CN Pro did. Plus, it has a built-in light for when it detects motion and can sound off an alarm to scare off intruders or raccoons, both can be a nuisance.

Additionally, if you’re just looking to keep an eye on the front door for packages, the C4W has two-way audio allowing you to communicate with delivery people.

When it comes to storage, you’ll be happy to know that the EZVIZ C4W supports microSD cards up to 256GB. I had no issues using mine in the camera and once the card fills up EZVIZ says it automatically starts recording over the oldest videos first.

It’s also important to note that EZVIZ offers cloud storage. The EZVIZ CloudPlay service starts at $3.99 a month for one camera and 72 hours of saved footage. EZVIZ also offers plans that cover seven days and up to four cameras for $8.99 a month, or a 30-day play for up to four cameras for $15.99 a month.

However, if you only plan on using a single camera, then the prices drop down to $5.99 a month for the seven-day plan or $10.99 a month for the 30-day plan.

With all the C4W has going for it, there’s just one thing that bothers me. Unfortunately, like other cameras from Eufy or Arlo, the C4W is not battery-powered.

It uses a rather short power cord that must be plugged in at all times. At the very least, I wish it came with a longer cable, because if you’re mounting it outside you’re most likely going to need an extension cord or outlet outdoors within 8-10 feet.

Otherwise, the EZVIZ C4W is a capable outdoor security camera and makes a great addition to the indoor C6CN Pro we reviewed.

Where to buy

The EZVIZ C4W outdoor security camera is available from Amazon, Kohls, and Walmart for $89.99.