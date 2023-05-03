Govee, a company that specializes in smart home devices, recently released a new product called the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit. This kit is designed to enhance the gaming experience by syncing the lighting of your smart home devices with the on-screen action in real-time.

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit comes with a sync box, power adapter, and remote control. The sync box has three HDMI inputs and one HDMI output and supports up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. The sync box connects to your smart home devices using Wi-Fi, and it supports a wide range of smart home platforms, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit has several benefits that can enhance the gaming experience. Firstly, it allows users to sync the lighting of their PC or gaming console with the on-screen action in real-time, creating an immersive and dynamic gaming experience.

Secondly, the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit supports a wide range of smart home platforms, making it easy for users to integrate it into their existing smart home setup. Finally, the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit supports up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, ensuring that users can enjoy high-quality visuals.

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit is primarily targeted towards gamers who want to enhance their gaming experience by syncing the lighting of their smart home devices with the on-screen action. It’s also suitable for users who want to create an immersive home theater experience by syncing their smart home devices with their TV or projector.

I love using the kit for ambient lighting or decorating the office. Even if it’s just a simple soft white background glow, a breathing set of colors, or static color, it helps enhance the setting.

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit is designed to be controlled using the Govee Home app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. The app provides an easy-to-use interface that allows users to control the lighting of their smart home devices, including RGB light strips, light bulbs, and lamps.

Users can choose from a range of lighting effects, including static colors, dynamic effects, and even customize their own effects. The app also includes a music mode that syncs the lighting with the beat of the music, creating a fun and dynamic atmosphere.

The Govee Home app also allows users to set up schedules and timers for their smart home devices, ensuring that they turn on and off at the right time. Additionally, users can control their devices using voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant.

One potential drawback of the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit is that it requires a Wi-Fi connection to connect to smart home devices. This could be an issue for users who have a weak Wi-Fi signal in their gaming room or home theater.

Additionally, the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit only has three HDMI inputs, which may not be enough for users who have multiple gaming consoles or other HDMI devices. And while it doesn’t necessarily concern me, I’ve noticed that reviews on Govee’s website would appreciate having support for HDMI 2.1. According to an official response, it’s on the horizon and is currently being developed.

Conclusion

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit is a unique and innovative product that can enhance the gaming experience by syncing the lighting of your smart home devices with the on-screen action in real-time. It’s an ideal choice for gamers who want to take their gaming experience to the next level.

As someone who has started integrating Govee options to the office, the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit is a wonderful addition. I appreciate the app’s rich suite of options and the seemingly endless way I can spruce up the room. Whether I’m gaming or plugging away through a backlog of emails, the vibe is always right. Video and gaming is more immersive and it’s an excellent mood setter for music, too.

Learn more about the AI Gaming Sync Box at Govee’s website where it’s currently available for about $235. A limited-time promotion lets you bundle the Neon Rope Light for Desks for just $65 more.