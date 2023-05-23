The Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights for desks provide a customizable, glare-free lighting solution with multiple color options and smart home integration. They feature RGBIC technology, adjustable brightness, and a durable diffuser for improved comfort and convenience.

Noteworthy Features

RGBIC technology allows for multiple colors to be displayed simultaneously

Integration with smart home systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Comes with a range of preset scenes and the ability to create custom scenes

Diffuser design reduces glare and provides a comfortable lighting solution

Adjustable brightness options to suit your needs

Durable and easy to clean diffuser material

The rope light is designed to add a colorful and vibrant lighting solution to your workspace. The RGBIC technology allows the light strip to display multiple colors simultaneously, creating a dynamic and engaging effect that can help to improve your mood and productivity. The colors can be easily switched and adjusted using the included/attached control box, giving you complete control over the lighting in your workspace.

One of the great features of the Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights is the ease of installation. The lights come with a strong adhesive backing that allows them to be attached to any clean, dry surface. This means that you can quickly and easily install the lights without the need for any special tools or equipment. Additionally, the light strip can be cut to fit any desk size, allowing for a completely customized lighting solution.

The Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights for desks are a great way to add some fun and colorful lighting to your workspace. With customizable length, easy installation, and a built-in control for easy operation, these lights are a convenient and engaging way to improve the ambiance of your workspace.

The Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights for desks are compatible with smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This allows you to control the lights using voice commands and integrate them with other smart devices in your home.

Once connected, you can use voice commands to turn the lights on or off, change the colors or adjust the brightness. In addition to voice control, the Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights can also be controlled using the Govee Home app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. The app allows you to easily switch between colors, adjust the brightness, and set schedules for the lights to turn on or off at specific times.

The Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights for desks offer a wide range of color options (up to 16.8 million) and scenes (64+) to choose from, giving you complete control over the lighting in your workspace. These scenes include options like “Rainbow,” “Ocean,” and “Party,” among others, each of which offers a different combination of colors and lighting effects.

The Govee app also offers the ability to create and save custom scenes, allowing you to create a unique and personalized lighting solution for your workspace. You can adjust the color, brightness, and speed of the lights to create the perfect ambiance for your needs.

The rope lights offer a wide range of color and scene options, allowing you to easily customize the lighting in your workspace to suit your preferences and needs. Whether you want a bright and vibrant lighting solution or a more calming and relaxing atmosphere, the Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights can help you achieve the perfect lighting for your space.

I especially love how easily these lights integrate with other Govee products, including the recently introduced AI Gaming Sync Box. Adding these to a room is a great way to punch up the vibe without the bright glaring LEDs that most light strips do. It’s not unlike having a neon light tube that’s yours to wrap in any way you want.

The lights for desks are designed to provide a glare-free lighting solution that is easy on the eyes. This is achieved through the use of a diffuser, which helps to spread the light evenly and reduce glare. Made from high-quality materials, the diffuser durable and long-lasting, and easy to clean.

You can learn more about the Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights for Desks and/or purchase yours for about $90.