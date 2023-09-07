Camera phones have undergone significant advancements over the past five years, particularly in the realm of selfie cameras. You can now capture stunning 4K video at 60 frames per second using the front-facing camera. However, there’s a caveat: despite featuring top-notch camera sensors and tools, no phone has managed to truly dominate the selfie camera game.

Transsion Holding’s subsidiary, Infinix, is stepping into the spotlight with its latest camera-centric smartphone, the Infinix Zero 30 5G. The Infinix Zero 30 5G boasts impressive camera hardware, solidifying its position as an outstanding camera smartphone in its category. Notably, it features a 50MP selfie camera on the front, promising an exceptional photography experience.

In addition to its exceptional camera capabilities, Infinix has equipped the Zero 30 5G with flagship features, including MediaTek’s Dimensity 8000 series processor, a captivating curved display, respectable battery life with rapid charging, and much more. Infinix is placing a significant emphasis on its ultra-high-resolution front camera, even though the market offers several alternatives such as the Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1, and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, albeit at slightly higher price points.

It has been a week since I began using the Infinix Zero 30 5G smartphone. One of the standout features is its captivating glass back with a color-changing design, which exudes an attractive aesthetic. Moreover, the device boasts robust hardware, a curved AMOLED panel, and the impressive 68W fast charging technology, making it the best choice within the mid-range segment. Let’s delve into what Infinix brings to the table with the Infinix Zero 30 5G and assess whether this phone deserves a strong recommendation.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Unboxing

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Pricing and Availability

Infinix unveiled the Zero 30 5G smartphone on September 1st, and it is currently open for pre-orders in various markets. This phone is offered in a single variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a price tag of Rs 24,999 ($339). Pre-orders for the Indian market are set to commence on September 2nd through Flipkart.

Pros

Premium color-changing Glass Back design

Best camera hardware package in the mid-range segment

3D Curved AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate

Long-lasting battery life with 68W charging

Cons

Only one Android OS update support

Loads of Bloatware

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Design

A Mesmerizing color-changing glass back

3D Curved AMOLED 144Hz display

Dual Stereo speakers

When given the choice, I prefer a curved panel over a flat one. A smartphone with a curved display instantly elevates its premium look and feel, and the Infinix Zero 30 5G is a perfect example of this. Infinix has truly excelled in designing its first camera-focused Zero 30 5G Smartphone, featuring a striking color-changing glass back that exudes a premium and alluring aesthetic.

Infinix offers two enticing color options for the Zero 30 5G: Golden Hour and Rome Green. I have the Golden Hour variant, which showcases a glass-back design. In well-lit conditions, the smartphone’s back panel starts to exhibit a captivating “X” shape pattern, adding to its mesmerizing appeal. On the other hand, the Rome Green variant boasts a finish in vegan leather, providing not only a comfortable grip but also a premium in-hand sensation.

While curved displays have the advantage of enhancing the device’s ergonomics, it’s important to note that the phone does have its drawbacks. The 3D curved display, combined with the glass back and the curved sides of the phone, featuring a matte glossy silver coating, could have contributed to a better in-hand feel. However, there’s a trade-off as it makes the phone somewhat slippery during use. Fortunately, Infinix includes a TPU case in the package, and I highly recommend using it to ensure a secure grip and protection.





On the rear side of the phone, you’ll find a sizable square-shaped camera island that accommodates a triple rear camera setup, complete with a circular LED ring light. Weighing in at a mere 185 grams and boasting a slim profile of 7.9mm, the phone feels exceptionally lightweight and comfortable to hold.

Beneath the display, an in-display fingerprint sensor is present. However, it is positioned a bit lower on the screen, which can make it slightly challenging to access when using the phone. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the sensor is both fast and accurate in its functionality.







At the bottom of the smartphone, there’s a USB Type C port for charging, a primary microphone, a single stereo speaker, a SIM tray, and Infinix ditched a headphone jack in the Zero 30 5G. On the left side, you’ll find the volume rocker and power button while the top of the phone houses the stereo speaker and secondary microphone. Surprisingly, the Zero 30 5G is IP53-rated which protects the device in wet weather conditions.

All in all, the Zero 30 5G boasts a robust build that exudes a premium feel. Its attractive glass back design and meticulously crafted curved panel contribute to a comfortable and ergonomic grip. Within the mid-range segment, there’s simply no other device that can match the premium aesthetics of the Zero 30 5G.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Screen

3D Curved AMOLED panel

144Hz Refresh rate

The Infinix Zero 30 5G showcases an impressive 6.78-inch 3D 60° Golden curved AMOLED panel, boasting a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080. To safeguard the screen from accidental scratches and drops, a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass is applied. This panel is notably bright, with a peak brightness rating of 950 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in outdoor environments. Additionally, the device offers a dedicated High Brightness mode that automatically increases screen brightness in strong light conditions.

The high-resolution AMOLED display delivers vivid and vibrant colors, enhancing the sharpness of images and videos and elevating the overall viewing experience. Unlike some other curved-screen smartphones, the Zero 30 5G maintains consistent brightness when watching movies or videos, despite the content near the curved edges of the screen. Furthermore, it features a dual stereo speaker system tuned by DTS, which produces clear and robust audio output.





The device supports an impressive maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, delivering an exceptionally smooth scrolling experience. The Zero 30 5G offers users the flexibility to manually adjust the refresh rate to 60Hz, 120Hz, or the maximum 144Hz. Additionally, it features an Auto-Switch refresh mode that intelligently adapts the refresh rate based on the content displayed on the screen. Even when set to the highest 144Hz refresh rate, I didn’t detect any lag or inconsistencies; the device maintains a consistently smooth and fluid performance in everyday use.

In terms of the curved screen, my experience has been quite positive. The screen exhibits vibrant and captivating colors with immersive viewing angles. The dual built-in speakers deliver a stereo effect, enhancing the movie-watching experience. Furthermore, there’s an eye care mode that reduces eye strain when viewing the phone’s screen in low-light conditions, making it more comfortable for extended use.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Full Specs

Category Infinix Zero 30 5G OS XOS 13.1 based on Android 13 Display 6.78-inch 144Hz 3D Curved AMOLED, 2400×1080, 950 nits max brightness Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020, 4 x 2.6GHz Cortex A78, 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex A55, Mali-G77, 6nm RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 256GB Rear Camera 108MP f/1.8 lens, 1/1.67-inch sensor, PDAF, 4K at 60fps + 13MP Ultrawide lens + 2MP Portrait Front Camera 50MP f/2.45 Ingress protection IP53 dust and water resistance Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Security In-display optical fingerprint sensor Audio Dual stereo sound tuned by DTS Battery 5,000mAh battery, 68W USB fast charging Dimensions & Weight 164.5 x 75.03 x 7.9mm, 185g Colors Golden Hour & Rome Green

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Cameras

50MP Selfie camera

108MP Main camera

The brand’s inaugural camera-centric smartphone boasts robust camera hardware. The Zero 30 5G features a formidable 108MP primary camera on the rear, equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Complementing the primary camera, it includes a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 50MP sensor with autofocus support for both video and photography. The camera interface remains largely unchanged and closely resembles that of the GT 10 Pro smartphone. Additionally, it comes with Google Lens integration, which is a valuable added feature.





The Zero 30 5G offers a variety of shooting modes to cater to different photography needs, such as AI Cam, 108MP for high-resolution shots, portrait mode, super night mode, and a professional mode. Although there is no dedicated zoom lens, you can achieve digital zoom of 0.6x and 3x using the 108MP module. When it comes to video recording, the smartphone’s rear camera supports resolutions up to 4K at 60fps. After capturing some videos with the Zero 30 5G, I observed that the video quality was impressive and free from noise; however, the stabilization could be improved. To address this, there’s also an ultra-steady mode that allows for the capture of relatively steady videos while on the move.













When it comes to image quality, Infinix has delivered commendable performance with its camera setup. The rear camera consistently captures excellent shots with a wide dynamic range. Image processing is natural and clear, preserving lifelike colors and intricate details.

The Super Night mode featured in the Zero 30 5G is particularly impressive, although it does require some processing time. Nonetheless, the results are generally characterized by detailed images with well-balanced contrast, color, and lighting. It’s worth noting that the absence of a dedicated zoom lens, while expected in this price range, means that digital zooming, up to 3x through the primary camera, yields decent but less detailed results.



















The 13MP ultrawide lens performs admirably, capturing shots that are rich in detail. These images are typically free from noise, and the dynamic range is impressively wide. The presence of a large ring flash light integrated into the camera island enhances low-light performance, ensuring better coverage in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, there’s an LED flash on the front, contributing to improved selfie quality, particularly in very low-light settings.





The focal point of the phone undoubtedly lies in its 50MP selfie camera, a notable feature in this segment. Speaking of the selfie camera, it unquestionably excels in capturing high-quality selfies with intricate details, and it reproduces skin tones naturally. Additionally, you can record videos with the front camera at resolutions of up to 4K at 60fps, resulting in mostly detailed footage that’s free from noise, accompanied by excellent audio quality.

In summary, the camera performance is highly impressive. The phone consistently captures outstanding shots with exceptional details, and the selfie camera is particularly noteworthy. This solidifies its position as one of the best mid-range camera phones currently available in the market.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Performance and Battery

Dimensity 8020 chipset

12GB RAM of RAM + 256GB of storage

Massive 5,000mAh battery

68W fast charging is the best in the segment

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, which is based on a 6nm architecture. MediaTek’s recent naming convention for their chipsets can be somewhat confusing. The Dimensity 8020 can be seen as a refined version of the Dimensity 1100, which was introduced last year. It retains the same internal configuration, featuring four Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. The chipset is complemented by an Arm Mali-G77 GPU with 9 cores, effectively handling resource-intensive tasks such as video editing and gaming. The Cortex A55 cores ensure seamless performance, from swift app switching to smooth UI navigation.

In the seven days since I started using the Zero 30 5G smartphone, it has consistently delivered a smooth and enjoyable user experience. I haven’t encountered any slowdowns or lag. This device boasts up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, providing ample power for a variety of tasks. While it’s not marketed as a gaming phone, I decided to put the processor to the test by playing demanding titles like PUBG Mobile on the Zero 30 5G. I was pleasantly surprised by the performance, as I was able to run PUBG on the highest settings without any issues. However, it’s worth noting that during prolonged gaming sessions, the device can experience throttling.

Nonetheless, it’s important to emphasize that this phone is not designed for gaming but rather caters to photography enthusiasts and content creators, which is evident in its capabilities and performance.







The phone consistently achieves significantly higher scores than most of its competitors in benchmark tests. It holds a notable advantage over its closest rivals, such as the Nothing Phone 1, with performance gains ranging from 5% to 10% in most benchmark tests. Here are the benchmark test results I have conducted on the Zero 30 5G smartphone so far.

Infinix Zero 30 5G Benchmark scores

Category Infinix Zero 30 5G Nothing phone (1) Geekbench 6 (single-core) 947 821 Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 3242 2915 3DMark Wild Life (score) 4341 2579 3DMark Wild Life (FPS) 23.00 15.4 3DMark Wild Life Extreme (score) 1245 698 3DMark Wild Life Extreme (FPS) 7.46 4.2

In terms of battery life, the Zero 30 5G boasts a substantial 5,000mAh battery that easily lasts a full day without any concerns. What’s even better is that there’s no need to purchase a separate fast charger because Infinix includes a 68W fast charger in the box. Starting my day at 6 AM and using the phone continuously for activities like scrolling through social media, camera testing, making calls, messaging, and occasional gaming, I observed that it had only reached 12% by 9 PM. After nearly 12 hours of usage, the phone still had plenty of battery life remaining, making it a dependable choice. With the 68W fast wired charging, it took just 58 minutes to fully charge the device, and it reached the 50% mark in just over 20 minutes.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Software

Loads of Bloatware

Runs on Infinix XOS based on Android 13

Smooth but the software needs to be polished

The Infinix Zero 30 operates on Infinix’s customized XOS 13 interface, which is built on the Android 13 platform. As I previously mentioned in my GT 10 Pro review, I find that XOS 13 is highly tailored, and the same holds true here. Undoubtedly, XOS 13 offers a plethora of customization options. Navigating the user interface is smooth and intuitive—swiping down brings down the notification panel, swiping to the right reveals the app drawer, and swiping to the left opens a summary of recently used apps, displaying health data, important dates, and more.

Compared to the GT 10 Pro, the XOS 13 user interface has seen significant improvements. Infinix has shifted away from its previously aggressive square icon styling in favor of a more modern curved design, which not only looks appealing but also enhances the overall visual experience. The animations also feel more polished and refined.

Upon booting up the phone, you’ll receive a warm welcome, but it also comes with a considerable amount of pre-installed bloatware, primarily comprising third-party apps like media players, health apps, document scanner apps, and more. Fortunately, you have the option to disable most of these third-party apps if you wish.





You’ll also find Infinix’s dedicated call dialer, messaging app, and keyboard pre-installed, which is convenient. However, if you prefer to use Google’s alternatives, you’ll need to download them from the Play Store.

On another note, it’s worth mentioning that Infinix commits to providing only one major Android OS update (Android 14) and two years of security updates for the Zero 30 5G. This is somewhat disappointing, as many brands in the same price range offer up to three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. It’s an area where Infinix needs to make improvements in its software support.

You should buy this if..

You want a great camera phone in the mid-range segment

You want a 3D curved AMOLED panel

You want a long-lasting battery life that lasts all day

You want the best hardware package in the segment

You shouldn’t buy this if..

You need a flat-panel

You want a clean software experience

You want long-term software support

Final Thoughts

The robust 50MP front-facing camera on the Zero 30 5G guarantees striking selfies for your photo albums. With support for maximum 4K 60fps recording, it also enables you to capture your cherished memories in high-quality videos. Notably, it’s not just about the selfie camera; the rear 108MP camera consistently delivers excellent images with impressive quality. Infinix has undoubtedly excelled in the camera department, and it shows.

The dual speakers on the phone produce loud and clear audio, making it ideal for enjoying movies and games. However, the only drawback I find relates to software support—it will receive only one major OS update, which prevents me from instantly recommending it.

With top-tier camera hardware, a potent MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, a captivating 3D curved 144Hz AMOLED panel, long-lasting battery life complemented by 68W fast charging, and a color-changing glass back, the Zero 30 5G stands out as an outstanding camera-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment without breaking the bank.

If software support is not a concern for you and you are willing to invest more, there are several other smartphones in the market that offer long-term software support, fast charging, and superior video quality. Some options to consider include the Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.