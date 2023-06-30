The OnePlus Nord N30 5G has made quite an impression in the smartphone market with its affordable price and promising specifications. In this review, we will delve into the key aspects of the device, including battery life, display quality, camera performance, and overall pricing, to help you determine if it’s the right choice for you.

Design

The Nord line has some multiple iterations at this point and the Nord N30 takes it a bit more premium in my mind. While the casing is still plastic, the fit and finish are much better this year and truly make you wonder if it’s glass at first glance. It’s a perfectly fine design, but it’s not breaking any new ground.

The right side houses the power button and fingerprint combination. This is the first side-mounted scanner I’ve used with consistent results throughout my testing. It was just as reliable as any other orientation of biometrics. The left side of the Nord contains the volume rockers and SIM/microSD slot.

The bottom contains a speaker grill and USB-C charging port. Oh, and that third port is a 3.5mm headphone jack for those that may not be old enough to recognize it. It’s been removed from most phones in the last decade but the Nord N30 includes the throwback.

Display



The smartphone features a 6.72-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals. The screen provides good color reproduction and adequate brightness levels for most lighting conditions. However, it’s worth noting that the device has a high refresh rate found in some flagship smartphones, which is impressive. The display quality of the OnePlus Nord N30 remains commendable for its price range.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G sports a quad-camera setup, including a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera captures detailed and sharp images in well-lit environments, while the ultra-wide lens expands the field of view, enabling impressive landscape shots. The macro lens provides a fun option for close-up photography, though the results may lack the same level of detail as the primary lens.

In terms of low-light photography, the OnePlus Nord N30 struggles to deliver exceptional results. The images can appear slightly noisy and lack the clarity and detail seen in well-lit conditions. However, the dedicated night mode helps enhance low-light shots by improving brightness and reducing noise, although it’s still not on par with flagship devices in this aspect.

Overall, the camera performance of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is respectable, considering its price point. It allows users to capture a variety of moments with decent clarity and versatility.



Software and Performance

Running on OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G delivers a clean and intuitive user interface. With its optimized software, the device offers smooth and lag-free performance, ensuring a seamless user experience. I’m still not a huge fan of OxygenOS, but if you’re already a OnePlus user or even a Samsung owner, I think you’ll find it much more pleasing.



The Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM handles day-to-day tasks with ease, although it may struggle with resource-intensive applications and heavy multitasking. Gaming performance is satisfactory for casual gamers with the Adreno 619, but it may not meet the expectations of those seeking a device primarily for gaming purposes.

Battery Life

When it comes to battery life, the OnePlus Nord N30 proves to be a reliable companion. Equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery, it easily lasts through a full day of heavy usage without requiring a recharge. Whether you’re browsing the internet, streaming videos, or playing games, this device ensures you won’t be left stranded with a drained battery.

The inclusion of 50W fast charging further adds to the convenience, allowing you to quickly top up the battery when needed. This does need the included SUPERVOOC charging cord and brick, but you aren’t going to find this much juice in any other phone in the budget category.



Pricing

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is its affordability at $299. Priced significantly lower than flagship devices, it offers great value for money. The device brings 5G connectivity to a wider audience without breaking the bank. While it may not have all the high-end features found in premium smartphones, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G strikes a balance between performance and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G provides an affordable 5G smartphone option with commendable battery life, a vibrant display, and a versatile camera system. While it may lack some premium features, the device compensates with its competitive price point, making it an enticing choice for budget-conscious consumers even in a crowded market.

However, if you prioritize a higher refresh rate display or exceptional low-light photography, you may need to explore higher-end alternatives. If you prefer the clean software of the Pixel experience, it’s still a hard sell over the low price of the Pixel 6a in most retail storefronts. Overall, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G offers solid performance and value for its price range.