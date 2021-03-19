Not too long ago I reviewed the Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum. Since the review I have found it has done a fine job keeping the floors neat and tidy. However, there are some areas where a robovac can’t quite get the job done. Behind furniture, for example, or the cobwebs in corners, or the stairs.

For those hard-to-reach areas, you’re going to need a vacuum that’s more flexible. Enter the Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum, which is the perfect supplement to its robovac counterpart.

Advertisements

Design

The Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum uses a familiar design to many other modern handheld vacuums. It features a handle with a trigger to turn it on or off, a touchscreen to adjust the settings, an easy to empty canister, and several attachments.

The main attachment is a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner head, which includes a detachable mop and LED lights on the front. Other cleaning attachments include, a round brush, crevice tool, and a mini-motorized head perfect for furniture or stairs. Most of these can be attached to the P11 itself for cleaning in tight quarters, or connected via the extension tube for cleaning floors or hard-to-reach areas.

When it comes to storing the Proscenic P11, with a little effort you can get it to stand upright. However, the most convenient way to store it would be to use the included wall mounting bracket. It not only holds the P11 upright and out of the way, it also allows for you to charge it.

My biggest criticism with the design of the P11 Cordless Vacuum is the handle. Due to how small it is, you either have to keep your finger pressed down on the trigger the entire time, or scrunch your fingers up to grip the handle under the trigger. Otherwise, you’re accidentally turning it off and on over and over.

How well does it clean?

The Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner boasts a 450W brushless motor with up to 25000Pa of suction power. What that means for you is, very clean floors. While using the P11 for the past few weeks, I’ve been impressed with how spotless it has kept my floors.

Furthermore, I’ve been able to get into all the nooks and crannies the robovac always misses, making my home the cleanest it has been in months.

If that wasn’t good enough, the removable mopping attachment also does a fantastic job of cleaning hardwood and linoleum floors. Much better than any robovac with a mopping attachment has done. I’ve always been disappointed with the mopping function on those, but with the P11, you can apply more pressure, and that’s enough to get up all but the most stubborn of spots.

The only downside is when the cleaning is over, and you need to empty the canister. The P11’s dust bin has more parts than any robovac I’ve used, and it can be a little cumbersome to disassemble and empty out.

Battery Life

During my time with the Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, I found I could get around 45 minutes of use with the default auto power setting. That was plenty of time for me to vacuum the entire first floor of the house. However, if I set the P11 to maximum power, then it would only last close to 20 minutes.

That’s a big difference, and I wish it could last longer at the highest power setting. Of course, that would come at the cost of using a larger heavier battery, making the P11 less manageable to use.

Overall, I think the battery will give you enough power to clean most messes around the house. However, I am disappointed to report that there is currently no replacement battery offered for the P11. Just something to consider while shopping around.

Final Thoughts

Originally, I got a robovac because I was tired of lugging around the big bulky vacuum each week. While robovacs have done wonders by keeping my floors clean with minimal effort from me, they also miss a lot of areas.

For those times when I need to get into hard-to-reach areas or mop my floor, the Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the perfect companion. At the time of writing, the P11 even has a $40 off coupon if you buy from Amazon, knocking the total price down to $200. That’s a great price for this vacuum, I only hope Proscenic begins selling replacement batteries soon, because that would make the P11 even more convenient to use.

Buy from Amazon Buy from Proscenic