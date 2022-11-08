We recently covered iMobie’s DroidKit, an app designed to bypass Android’s factory reset protection to help recover phones that are locked out of Google accounts. That, and a whole host of other solutions.

Indeed, DroidKit is designed to provide Android users with help for issues including screen unlock, FRP bypass, data recovery, system repair, and more. In this post, we will dive further into the desktop application and how it works step-by-step.

Head over to iMobie

First, you need to download the desktop application from iMobie. DroidKit is available in both Windows and Mac formats. Following your operating system’s normal processes to add the application to your machine should then be used to get DroidKit installed.

After the installation is complete, launch DroidKit. Here you’ll be greeted with the initial home page of the application. There are many options to choose from, but here we want the bottom left FRP Bypass option.

Recovery Mode is needed

Once the wizard for FRP pops up, we just need to follow along. iMobie has done a great job here by making this informative and well laid out for users. You can’t really mess this up if you follow the steps, but we will outline them below as well.

Your first screen gives you basic declarations of supported devices and what to expect. YOu then need to plug in your Samsung device you need to be tweaked. If your phone is not detected DroidKit will let you know.

Next, the software suite will build a configuration file specific to your handset. This might take a minute but there’s a nifty progress bar to indicate the situation. Once the config file is built you are presented with a confirmation pop-up and press Start to continue.

This is the most complicated step in the entire bypass. Now, you need to manually put your Samsung into Recovery Mode. First, you’ll shut down the phone completely. Then using the appropriate key combination while powering it back on should get you to this hidden Android menu. Recovery Mode key combos are slightly different depending on the device, but DroidKit breaks this down in the top tabs of this app page.

Wipe and Bypass is Next

DroidKit has gotten you to the hidden menu of Android Recovery Mode and will now need a full wipe of the device. From the Recovery menu, choose Wipe Cache Partition and select the option by pressing the Power button.

This will fully reset and remove all data from your phone. I repeat this will completely wipe and reformat the phone. The reset will take a few minutes, but once the process is done, you will be ready to move forward with the bypass.

The DroidKit wizard will again walk you through the next steps on how to locate and identify the Android version your phone is currently using. Once that’s designated you click the “Download Now” button to start the bypass process.

The last step is to connect your phone via USB to your PC if it’s not already. You will then be prompted to wipe the cache partition via the Recovery menu and reboot. At reboot, follow the screens on DroidKit to start the first launch process on your Samsung device.

Lastly, you will click the “Send Notification” button on DroidKit. A pop-up will ask for your confirmation and press “Yes”. This will send your Samsung

device directly to the Google Play Store to download an app called Alliance Shield X. Follow the remaining steps from the DroidKit application to complete the bypass.

Done!

That’s it, folks. After you follow all these steps you should be able to bypass the Factory Reset Protection on most Samsung devices. As a note, we don’t support anyone using this for devices they don’t currently own. This tool is meant as a last-ditch effort to recover a device in your possession.