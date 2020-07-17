How to create a QR code with a short message for WhatsApp Business accounts

As businesses are slowly beginning to open, many of them are moving to digital platforms, with WhatsApp Business being a popular choice for connecting with consumers. A new feature in the app now lets you share a QR code with a quick message to get customers started with placing orders.

WhatsApp recently gave users the ability to share a personal QR code and Group QR code with others. This makes it easier and faster to share and contact via the biggest instant messenger app on the planet.

Prior to this you’d have to exchange phone numbers, including area codes, which could be cumbersome. The same feature has now rolled on to WhatsApp Business, which lets you directly contact businesses and place orders from your own WhatsApp account.

The feature is now available globally, and all you have to do is make sure your app is running the latest version from the Google Play Store.

Once you are updated, start the app and navigate to the three dots at the top right of the app, and open Settings.

You will get a new screen, open Business Tools.

At the bottom of the new page, you will see Short link. Tap on that.

If you wish to change the message that a customer will send once they scan the QR Code, then you can tap the pencil icon (1) to curate a custom message e.g. “Are you currently taking orders?”.

Once you have curated your message, proceed to View QR Code (2).

The last step is generating the QR code.

All you have to do is take a screenshot and share it as you wish. You can also tap Share Code at the bottom to set the QR Code as a profile picture on Facebook, share it to your Instagram, set it as a WhatsApp Status, share it on your personal WhatsApp account, etc.

How to scan a WhatsApp Business QR Code

To scan the code, open your personal WhatsApp account and go back to the first step, after Settings, and press the QR Code icon that you see on the far right next to your name and status.

You will slide to Scan Code by swiping to the right and placing the WhatsApp Business QR code in the square.

This will allow you to scan a WhatsApp Business account and initiate contact with them via a short message which you can if you wish to ask a different question.