In today’s busy world communicating with someone is as simple as taking your smartphone and sending a short message. However, most of us with a busy schedule often tend to forget to send an important message to someone at the right time and tell ourselves that we will send that message later and end up forgetting and getting into trouble more frequently than we might want to.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If this sounds like you and if you had ever wished that there was a way you could schedule a text message on your Android phone so that the message gets sent automatically to the intended person at the exact time, then you might be happy to know there are multiple ways to schedule a text message on Android.

Here is how to schedule a text message on your Android phone and make sure you never forget to send a message again.

How to schedule a text message on Android

Method 1: Using Samsung Text Messages

If you are a Samsung Galaxy device user, then you are in luck as the default Messages app that comes pre-installed with the Samsung Galaxy devices has the option to schedule text messages. Just follow the below steps to schedule a text message on your Samsung phone.

Step 1:

Open the Messages app on your Samsung device and select the contact to whom you want to send a scheduled text message.

Step 2:

Type the text message you want to sent and then tap on the ‘+’ icon on the left side of the text field.

Step 3:

Select the ‘Schedule message’ from the resulting screen and now you would be able to schedule your text message from the calendar UI appears by selecting the time and date, up to one year in advance.

Step 4:

Once you have set the scheduled time to send your text message, select done and then hit on the send button. The message will now be automatically sent to the selected contact on the scheduled date and time.

If you have set a wrong date or time by mistake or you want to modify the scheduled message, you can always long press on the text, delete it and try again.

Method 2: Using Third-party Messaging apps

If you do not own a Samsung device or the default messaging app on your Android device does not have the feature to schedule a text message, then don’t worry you can always install a number of third-party messaging apps that come with this feature.

Step 1:

While there are a lot of third-party apps out there that have the feature to schedule text messages on your Android phone, Textra SMS and Pulse SMS are the most popular ones with a ton of good reviews. So, based on your preference, select and install either one of the apps from the Google Play Store.

Step 2:

Both Textra SMS and Pulse SMS have a very similar user interface and it is quite simple to use the schedule message feature in both of the apps.

For Textra SMS

In Textra SMS, all you need to do is create a new conversation with the contact you want to send the message, or open an existing conversation and type the message you want to send.

Now click on the ‘+’ icon on the left corner of the text field and then select the clock icon at the bottom menu. This will open up the Calendar UI where you could select the date and time you want to send the text message. Once done, just click on the ‘Schedule’ button and the message will now set to be sent on the selected date and time.

For Pulse SMS

If you had installed the Pulse SMS app, the process is somewhat similar. You need to type a message to a contact and then select the options button on the top right corner of the screen and select the ‘Schedule a message’ option from the pop-up menu.

You can now select the date and time and hit send to schedule the message. In both the apps, you can delete the scheduled text message if you want to change the time or the contents of the message.

Method 3: Using third party messaging add-on

If you don’t want to use a third-party messaging app and would rather stick to the default messaging app that came with your Android phone, then you might want to consider installing the Schedule SMS add on. You can use this add-on just for scheduling your text messages and use the default text messaging app or the preferred app of your choice for all your messaging needs.

Step 1:

Install the Schedule SMS app from the Google Play Store and open the app.

Step 2:

The next step is fairly straightforward. Just click on the ‘+’ icon on the home page of the app and then compose a new text message with the content you want to send and the contact you want to send it to.

Step 3:

You can now set the date and time you want the text message to be sent and click on the ‘Schedule Message’ button to send the message at the set time.

Feel free to let us know in the comments below if you have any questions on how to schedule a text message on Android or about any of the methods mentioned above.